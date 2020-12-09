The North America calcium aluminate cement market is set to gain major traction over the years ahead, due to a thriving construction industry, rising demand for refractories, burgeoning cement production and strong growth in steel and iron.

With respect to segmentation by product, the calcium aluminate cement market from the CAC 50 segment accounted for a nearly 15% share in 2019. CAC 50 has an alumina content of minimum 50%, and is produced in a regular rotary kiln, using high purity bauxite and limestone. The product demonstrates high potential across myriad applications in refractories, as well as in building chemistry, as a result of its high reactivity and light color.

The global calcium aluminate cement market size is poised to surpass $650 million by 2026.

The Europe calcium aluminate cement market held over 50% of the global share, as a result of strong manufacturer presence, alongside persistent developments in regional end-use industries.

Rapid urbanization, persistent private & public investments, favorable regulatory initiatives and rising population are among the key contributors to the growth of the construction industry, in turn augmenting calcium aluminate cement market outlook over the estimated timeline.

The growing demand for monolithic refractories, coupled with a positive construction industry outlook will boost calcium aluminate cement market share over the forecast spell. The rising use of monolithic refractories as a replacement for traditional refractories is a major contributor to CAC adoption. Calcium aluminate cement, also known as CAC or high alumina cement, is used extensively in monolithic refractory products with enhanced characteristics, as well as myriad installation systems like low cement, ultra-low cement, as well as low moisture, pumpable, self-flowing, high density and formless (shotcrete) castables.

Given that CAC is a key component for building chemistry in several applications like sealers, self-leveling toppings, bedding mortars, non-shrink grouts, and repair mortars, among others, the positive outlook for the construction & infrastructure domain is likely to add significant impetus to calcium aluminate cement market trends over the years.

High alumina cement has also been historically popular as coatings and linings for sewage pipes and other wastewater applications. This popularity is attributed mainly to the superior abrasion and acid resistance of the product.

Furthermore, the presence of key CAC vendors such as Kerneos, Inc., RWC Cement, Calucem, and Curimbaba Group, among others in the region will bolster the demand for high alumina cement in monolithic refractories. The U.S. is one of the biggest cement manufacturers across the globe, with production of over 89 million tons in 2019.

The region is also witnessing strong infrastructural and construction growth in residential, road, commercial and home renovation domains, which may stimulate region calcium aluminate cement market growth. These positive trends in the region, coupled with the adoption of CAC in rapid floor screeds, protective coatings, tile adhesives, CAC-based concrete and mortars, among others will boost product penetration over the coming years.

For instance, in September 2020, Cemtech Materials signed a new contract with Noranda Alumina, a subsidiary of New Day Aluminium Holdings, to produce cement using bauxite residue. Under the terms of the agreement, Noranda Alumina effected a letter of intent with the company, involving a sale of 60,000t of bauxite residue, from Q4 of 2020. This bauxite residue is to be used as a replacement of current iron-bearing raw materials in the cement production process.

For instance, in Australia, solid CAC-based sewage pipes were installed in the 1950s, which were observed to be in good condition even upon inspection in 1990.

Meanwhile, CAC 40 is also gaining widespread popularity, owing mainly to is low price point, and robust applicability in refractory and construction industries.

Major calcium aluminate cement industry players, such as Almatis GmbH, Denka Company, Gorka Cement, Cimsa, The Calucem Group, DFSM, Cementos Molins, Union Cement, Imerys Aluminates, and others are employing various strategies such as R&D investments, facility expansions, partnerships, etc. in order to maintain their stronghold in a increasingly competitive business landscape.

