The residential segment is anticipated to hold around 61% of the global window and door frames market share by 2026. Rapidly rising industrialization and urbanization is boosting the residential construction activities in developing economies. Escalating awareness regarding green building infrastructure is expected to spur the adoption of sustainable window and door frames in the forthcoming years.

The window and door frames market is expected to surpass USD 134.06 billion by 2026.

European countries are experiencing a surge in renovation of old buildings and lucrative investments in new construction projects. Meanwhile, increasing awareness about energy-efficient products in emerging economies like India, Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia is fueling the demand for sustainable window and door frames market.

The window and door frames market is expected to grow substantially over the coming years ascribed to increasing application of u-PVC windows and doors in commercial as well as residential buildings. Burgeoning demand for smart window and door frames are projected to offer new business opportunities to industry players.

In 2019, North America observed a considerable rise in product demand credited to surge in renovation projects. The U.S. holds a major share in North America window and door frames market. The region’s commercial sector is projected to witness a substantial demand for smart doors and window frames.

The u-PVC materials segment held for around 31% of market revenue share in 2019, and is anticipated to amass significant demand owing to increasing popularity for u-PVC materials in commercial buildings. These materials are highly popular as they have multiple benefits such as low installation costs, lightness, more energy efficiency, durability, ease of installation and corrosion resistance.

Technological advancements has supported the development of smart window and door frames. Major window and door frames market players are focusing on expanding their regional presence by offering doors and window frames having smart functionalities and increasing production and supply capacity. These firms are also investing generously into research and development for fabricating new products specific to residential as well as commercial applications.

Manufacturers in the region are focusing on developing new window and door frames that can witness adverse climatic conditions. For example, in 2020, U.S.-based furniture manufacturer, Pella Corporation launched the Hurricane Shield Series and Pella Defender Series windows having impact-resistant glass to reduce outdoor noise and offer protection against hurricanes, storms, flying debris and heavy rains.

