According to Transparency Market Research’s latest market report on the cryogenic vials market for the historical period 2016-2019 and forecast period 2020-2027 , the growing demand for sustainable yet appropriate and sturdy packaging solution is projected to drive the cryogenic vials market growth.

market for the historical period and forecast period , the growing demand for sustainable yet appropriate and sturdy packaging solution is projected to drive the cryogenic vials market growth. Globally, the revenue generated by the cryogenic vials market has been estimated to be ~US$ 146 Mn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% in terms of value during the forecast period.

Impact of Covid-19 to Impede the Cryogenic Vials Market Growth

The cryogenic vials market growth is expected to restrict due to covid-19 outbreak, and various governments are requesting for social distancing and self-isolation legislature over the society and industry staff too. This is has weaken the demand for packing industry globally as people got eventually blocked in their homes and very few supply chain facilities are active now.

Several industries are witnessing a sharp decline in demand in the sales of non-essential commodities. This shrinking demand is likely to somewhat negatively impact the demand for cryogenic vials from drug manufacturers, and healthcare institutes.

All that has been attained by coronavirus epidemic is that it places healthcare industry both in a position to grasp the opportunities, but it still brings them under a lot of stress.

Demand for Cryogenic vials Intensified by the Rising Demand for Storage of Temperature Sensitive Samples

The major factor that drives the cryogenic vials market is cryopreservation feature of cryogenic vials which is majorly required for temperature sensitive samples of proteins, animal tissues, cells as they lose their chemical properties at room temperature, therefore, they need to be preserved far below sub-zero temperature.

The cryogenic vials are safe for storing samples up to -196 degree centigrade. Countries such as U.S, Germany, and Japan account for a major chunk of the revenue share in the global cryogenic vials market due to high spending in research and development sector as these countries are majorly involved in new drug discovery research.

Increasing Use of High-End Materials As Demanded By Institutes to Boost the Sales of Cryogenic Vials

Manufacturers are selling cryogenic vial models as well as storage racks and bins to better suit consumer requirements. Color-coded polypropylene cap, silicone washer best suited for the cryogenic processing and conservation of animal cells and for the cryogenic treatment of animal cell culture.

Ultra-low temperature storage, super sealing performance, easy sample collection and viable for virus preservation and transport are some of the features incrementally improved the demand and sales for cryogenic vials in the past years.

