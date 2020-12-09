Italy fiberglass filters market is estimated to foresee tremendous growth through the furnace unit usage segment. In fact, the regional market is projected to observe gains of more than 5.5% by the end of the analysis period. The furnace units are likely to observe significant deployment owing to their ability to filter large airborne particles and liquids in air conditioner and furnace units. The furnace unit filters are inexpensive, disposable, and effective which predominantly increases their demand globally. Moreover, the increasing HVAC systems requirement in Europe owing to the developing pharmaceuticals sector should thereby stimulate the overall market size.

As per a research report, the global fiberglass filters market is likely to reach a valuation of $1.3 billion by 2026.

The expansion of the construction industry across various developed and developing countries is likely to drive the demand for fiberglass filters market through the forecast timeframe. In fact, in 2018, US President Donald Trump unveiled a significant investment of $1.5 trillion for the development of public infrastructure and construction the country. This investment would be used over the next 10 years to repaid and upgrade USA’s public infrastructure. Such initiatives are likely to majorly fuel the demand for fiberglass filters.

Increasing product demand from the transportation sector is likely to foster the North America fiberglass filters market share over the coming years. in fact, the regional market is projected to exceed a valuation of $20 million by the end of 2026. Increasing product use in transportation with an aim to reduce pollution levels and also supply clean air should complement the regional market outlook further. In addition, mounting investments in the transportation industry along with the rising customer shift towards energy efficiency, IAQ (Indoor Air Quality), and system performance are likely to stimulate regional market size.

The fiberglass filters market is projected to observe remunerative growth over the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of airborne diseases across the globe. In addition, rapid growth of the paints industry, primarily due to the increasing commercialization and construction should further drive the product demand over the coming years. Fiberglass filters are extensively used while painting as filters for the workers.

Apart from Italy, China fiberglass filters market is estimated to witness gains of more than 5% through the forecast timespan owing to a growing demand from the country’s food and beverage application segment. An upsurge in the disposable income of the regional population, changing demographics, and busier lifestyle has increased the consumption of a variety of processed food and beverages in recent years. Moreover, technological advancements in the field of food processing have fostered the segment share in the region.

Meanwhile, fiberglass filters market players are increasingly rolling out new products to better address a diverse array of customer requirements. Taking September 2019 for instance, Camfil, a renowned air filters developer and manufacturer company reportedly launched a new Camfil Megalam Energuard HEPA filter. This new filter is developed for the life science industry. The HEPA filter’s main goal is to overcome installation errors arising in a new cleanroom or preventing an expensive room failure in an existing cleanroom.

The competitive landscape of the fiberglass filters market is inclusive of players such as Tri Dim, AAF, Mahle Industrial Filtration, Superior Fibers, Smith Filters, Camfil, and Troy Filters.

