Gas-filled Radiation Detectors Market: Introduction

Gas-filled radiation detector is a radiation monitoring system. When gas in the detector comes in contact with radiation, it reacts, with the gas becoming ionized and resulting electronic charge being measured by a meter.

Gas-filled radiation detectors are cylindrical in shape with two electrodes – the central electrode and the outer sheath, which is separated by an insulator

Gas-filled radiation detectors ensure exposure to radioactive emission at optimal levels

Key Drivers of Global Gas-filled Radiation Detectors Market

Global gas-filled radiation detectors market is likely to be driven by rise in adoption of nuclear medicines and radiation therapy for diagnosis and therapeutics procedures. According to the World Nuclear Association, around 40 million nuclear medicine procedures are performed every year.

Use of radiopharmaceuticals in diagnosis is increasing. According to the World Nuclear Association, around 10,000 hospitals across the world use radioisotopes in medicines.

Rise in the number of imaging procedures, angiography, fluoroscopy, computed tomography (CT), and radiographic imaging is expected to fuel the growth of the global gas-filled radiation detectors market during the forecast period

Surge in the use of radiotherapy for treatment of cancer is expected to propel the demand for gas-filled radiation detectors in health care settings, which, in turn, will fuel the global gas-filled radiation detectors market growth during the forecast period. According to the American Institute of Cancer Research, nearly 18 million cancer cases were diagnosed globally in 2018.

Increase in the use of radioisotopes for sterilization of medical equipment in hospitals and diagnostic laboratories is also driving the demand for gas-filled radiation detectors for measurement and identification of radiation levels

Gas-filled radiation detectors are user-friendly, portable, and durable. This is expected to augment market growth.

North America to Hold Major Share of Global Gas-filled Radiation Detectors Market

North America is projected to lead the global gas-filled radiation detectors market during the forecast period. North America is a leading market for gas-filled radiation detectors driven by high rate of adoption of gas-filled radiation detectors for radiation monitoring in health care settings.

According to the World Nuclear Association, in the U.S., around 20 million nuclear medicine procedures are performed per year. In Europe, the number is approximately 10 million.

Increase in awareness about these radiation detectors for radiation monitoring and rise in patient base suffering from cancer in the U.S. are expected to drive the gas-filled radiation detectors market in the region

The National Cancer Institute had estimated that around 1,735,350 new cases of cancer would be diagnosed in the United States in 2018

Government bodies in Europe has laid down stringent policies defining the permissible limits of radiation exposure. It is mandatory for health care settings, which have radiation therapy and radiological imaging facilities to follow laboratories practices, guidelines, and regularly monitor radiation levels. Furthermore, rise in the number of research laboratories using radioisotopes for experiments is anticipated to propel the demand for gas-filled radiation detectors in this region

Key Players Operating in Global Market

Major players operating in the global gas-filled radiation detector market are:

Mirion Technologies, Inc.

Kromek

Militram Futuristic Technologies.

HENAN CHICHENG ELECTRIC CO.,LTD

LND, INC

Global Gas-filled Radiation Detectors Market: Research Scope

Global Gas-filled Radiation Detectors Market, by Indication

Ionization Chamber

Proportional Counter

Geiger-Müller Counter

Global Gas-filled Radiation Detectors Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Global Gas-filled Radiation Detectors Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



