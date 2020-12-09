By

Infusion Catheters Market: Introduction

Infusion catheters are inserted in large veins and arteries. Fluids, drugs or blood products can be infused or blood sample can be drawn using an infusion catheter.

Infusion catheter is used for localized perfusion of various diagnostic and therapeutic agents into the coronary and peripheral vasculature

Infusion catheter consists of a pressure response outlet, which allow even distribution of drugs throughout the length of the catheter. Infusion catheter also consist of radioplaque markers, which help health care professionals of easy placement of infusion catheters.

Companies operating in the global infusion catheter market are manufacturing infusion catheters, which can be placed with or without a guidewire. Meditronic offers a valve tip single-lumen infusion catheter, which does not require tip-occluding guidewire and is effective for streamline patient care.

Infusion catheters available in market for sonohysterography consist of balloonless configuration, which is ideal for postmenopausal patients with stenotic cervical canals, and nulliparous patients

View Report :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/infusion-catheters-market.html

Key Drivers of Global Infusion Catheters Market

The global infusion catheters market is likely to be driven by increase in geriatric population. Rise in geriatric populations increases the prevalence of cardiovascular disease. Hence, increase in the prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases is anticipated to drive the global infusion catheters market during the forecast period.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 900,000 individuals are affected by deep vein thrombosis each year in the United States

Technological advancements in catheters, such as split technology facilitates consistent infusion and even distribution of pharmacologic agent. This, in turn, is contributing to the growth of the global infusion catheters market.

Angioplasty-drug infusion catheter can be used for infusion of urokinase at the site of angioplasty, while it can also perform effective angioplasty. Thus, availability of dual-purpose infusion catheter is expected to propel the global infusion catheter market during the forecast period.

Get Brochure of the Report @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=74633

North America to Hold Significant Share of Global Infusion Catheters Market

North America was the leading market for infusion catheters in 2018, driven by increase in incidences of chronic and age-related diseases, owing to rapid growth in the geriatric population in the U.S., which undergoes catheterization as a part of treatment. Favorable reimbursement policies by the U.S. Government is anticipated to augment the market in the region during the forecast period.

According to the U.S. Census Board, people older than 65 years represented around 15% of the total population. This percentage is expected to increase by an estimated 20% by 2030.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the rapidly growing market for infusion catheters during the forecast period. The infusion catheters market in Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period due to rise in prevalence rate of urology diseases, which has fueled the need for infusion catheters. Infusion catheters induce minimal trauma when inserted into cervical while ultrasound examination of the uterus.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis –https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=74633

Key Players Operating in Global Infusion Catheters Market

Major players in the global infusion catheters market are:

AngioDynamics

Medtronic

Merit Medical Systems.

Cook

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Getinge AB

Ablative Solutions, Inc.

Global Infusion Catheters Market: Research Scope

Global Infusion Catheters Market, by Application

Catheter Directed Thrombolysis (CDT)

Infusion Therapy

Sonohysterography

Others

Global Infusion Catheters Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

Buy Now Report :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=74633<ype=S

Global Infusion Catheters Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – 1. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-radiation-therapy-market-to-reach-us-8-6-bn-by-2026–product-approvals-to-drive-growth-transparency-market-research-300998453.html

2. https://www.biospace.com/article/tele-intensive-care-unit-icu-market-demand-and-growth-analysis-with-forecast-up-to-2026/