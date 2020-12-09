With companies increasingly focusing on adopting enhanced packaging materials, cast polypropylene films market has gathered commendable momentum over recent years. The material is widely known for its versatility and is gaining traction across many industries. Owing to the product’s higher impact and tear resistance, better cold temperature performance and heat-sealing properties, cast polypropylene films market statistics have shown quite an increase lately.

Powered by aforementioned advanced capabilities, the product has found growing application in packaging sector for products like textile, clothing, snacks and beverage, stationary items, pharmaceutical products, fruits and vegetables. Moreover, with growing adoption, industry players are investing in the development of improved CPP films to expand product offerings and enhance cast polypropylene films market statistics.

Notably, CPP films are designed to perform at the highest possible speed on latest packaging lines, like flow pack wrappers, VFFS, TFFS and more, with superior heat and cold seal strengths and high transparency for thick thermoformable materials.

Presently, metallic and general CPP films are the two leading CPP film types used in the food industry. Introduction of novel CPP products has also helped businesses to improve their manufacturing productivity and speed.

For instance, in 2018, Cosmo Films launched its new CPP metalized film specially tailored to offer superior inter-layer bond strength for creating multi-layer laminate structures. These also enable FFS machines to operate on higher speed, in turn leading to improved productivity and application in packing products like bakery products, biscuits & snacks, chocolates, dairy products, spices and more.

Due to features that offer enhanced protection against contaminations for longer duration, CPP films increased their foothold in medical and pharmaceutical industries for packaging of clinical products and drugs. Compared to other packaged goods, pharmaceutical items demand better reliability and speedy packaging solutions to deliver product quality, protection and offer tamper evidence, patient comfort and security.

These demands are effectively reflecting on an expanding cast polypropylene films market which is recording impressive statistics due to surging demand and consumption of medical products. Adding authenticity to the fact is a report published by the institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation (IHME), that claims global healthcare spending to most likely surpass $18 trillion by 2040.

With the rising demand of sustainability, CPP industry players are also developing products that adhere to revised sustainability guidelines that makes it easier for food and beverages industry to incorporate CPP films in their products. With growing demands, the global cast polypropylene (CPP) films market is expected to exceed USD 1.77 billion by 2025.

