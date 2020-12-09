Market research report is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Cisplatin market. QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and United States Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. Market research report is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Ag Leader Technology, AgJunction, Inc., CropMetrics LLC, Trimble, Inc., AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries, Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems, Deere & Company, DICKEY-john Corporation, Farmers Edge Inc., Grownetics, Inc., Granular, Inc, The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company), Topcon Corporation, Hexagon AB Market Segment by Product Type: Automation & Control Systems, Sensing Devices, Antennas/Access Points, Others Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Segment by Application: , Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2257513/global-and-united-states-precision-farming-agriculture-device-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2257513/global-and-united-states-precision-farming-agriculture-device-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/ea568785ba15f2b963a5ceab74075729,0,1,global-and-united-states-precision-farming-agriculture-device-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Automation & Control Systems

1.3.3 Sensing Devices

1.3.4 Antennas/Access Points

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Yield Monitoring

1.4.3 Field Mapping

1.4.4 Crop Scouting

1.4.5 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Trends

2.3.2 Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Drivers

2.3.3 Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Challenges

2.3.4 Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Revenue

3.4 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Area Served

3.6 Key Players Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Ag Leader Technology

11.1.1 Ag Leader Technology Company Details

11.1.2 Ag Leader Technology Business Overview

11.1.3 Ag Leader Technology Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Introduction

11.1.4 Ag Leader Technology Revenue in Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Ag Leader Technology Recent Development

11.2 AgJunction, Inc.

11.2.1 AgJunction, Inc. Company Details

11.2.2 AgJunction, Inc. Business Overview

11.2.3 AgJunction, Inc. Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Introduction

11.2.4 AgJunction, Inc. Revenue in Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 AgJunction, Inc. Recent Development

11.3 CropMetrics LLC

11.3.1 CropMetrics LLC Company Details

11.3.2 CropMetrics LLC Business Overview

11.3.3 CropMetrics LLC Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Introduction

11.3.4 CropMetrics LLC Revenue in Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 CropMetrics LLC Recent Development

11.4 Trimble, Inc.

11.4.1 Trimble, Inc. Company Details

11.4.2 Trimble, Inc. Business Overview

11.4.3 Trimble, Inc. Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Introduction

11.4.4 Trimble, Inc. Revenue in Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Trimble, Inc. Recent Development

11.5 AGCO Corporation

11.5.1 AGCO Corporation Company Details

11.5.2 AGCO Corporation Business Overview

11.5.3 AGCO Corporation Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Introduction

11.5.4 AGCO Corporation Revenue in Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 AGCO Corporation Recent Development

11.6 Raven Industries, Inc.

11.6.1 Raven Industries, Inc. Company Details

11.6.2 Raven Industries, Inc. Business Overview

11.6.3 Raven Industries, Inc. Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Introduction

11.6.4 Raven Industries, Inc. Revenue in Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Raven Industries, Inc. Recent Development

11.7 AgEagle Aerial Systems

11.7.1 AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Details

11.7.2 AgEagle Aerial Systems Business Overview

11.7.3 AgEagle Aerial Systems Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Introduction

11.7.4 AgEagle Aerial Systems Revenue in Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 AgEagle Aerial Systems Recent Development

11.8 Deere & Company

11.8.1 Deere & Company Company Details

11.8.2 Deere & Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Deere & Company Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Introduction

11.8.4 Deere & Company Revenue in Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Deere & Company Recent Development

11.9 DICKEY-john Corporation

11.9.1 DICKEY-john Corporation Company Details

11.9.2 DICKEY-john Corporation Business Overview

11.9.3 DICKEY-john Corporation Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Introduction

11.9.4 DICKEY-john Corporation Revenue in Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 DICKEY-john Corporation Recent Development

11.10 Farmers Edge Inc.

11.10.1 Farmers Edge Inc. Company Details

11.10.2 Farmers Edge Inc. Business Overview

11.10.3 Farmers Edge Inc. Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Introduction

11.10.4 Farmers Edge Inc. Revenue in Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Farmers Edge Inc. Recent Development

11.11 Grownetics, Inc.

10.11.1 Grownetics, Inc. Company Details

10.11.2 Grownetics, Inc. Business Overview

10.11.3 Grownetics, Inc. Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Introduction

10.11.4 Grownetics, Inc. Revenue in Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Grownetics, Inc. Recent Development

11.12 Granular, Inc

10.12.1 Granular, Inc Company Details

10.12.2 Granular, Inc Business Overview

10.12.3 Granular, Inc Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Introduction

10.12.4 Granular, Inc Revenue in Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Granular, Inc Recent Development

11.13 The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company)

10.13.1 The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company) Company Details

10.13.2 The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company) Business Overview

10.13.3 The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company) Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Introduction

10.13.4 The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company) Revenue in Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company) Recent Development

11.14 Topcon Corporation

10.14.1 Topcon Corporation Company Details

10.14.2 Topcon Corporation Business Overview

10.14.3 Topcon Corporation Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Introduction

10.14.4 Topcon Corporation Revenue in Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Topcon Corporation Recent Development

11.15 Hexagon AB

10.15.1 Hexagon AB Company Details

10.15.2 Hexagon AB Business Overview

10.15.3 Hexagon AB Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Introduction

10.15.4 Hexagon AB Revenue in Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Hexagon AB Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.