Neonatal ventilators market is anticipated to accrue significant gains on account of surging incidence of neonate respiratory diseases and preterm births. These ventilators are witnessing heavy demand owing to developing healthcare indicators across emerging countries. Technological innovations geared towards improving airway interfaces might proliferate the adoption of infant ventilators.

Technological innovations in the field of airway interfaces for neonates could boost the adoption of neonatal ventilators. Development of new healthcare infrastructure across emerging countries could boost the deployment of such systems over the forthcoming years.

Ambulatory centers are steadily becoming one of the most preferred healthcare facilities for neonatal care in several countries around the world. Rising adoption of this setting across developed nations could strengthen the business share of neonatal ventilator manufacturers. Technological advancements may enable the development of newer neonatal ventilation with simpler and intuitive settings.

Availability of advanced healthcare facilities coupled with increasing awareness about respiratory disorders could accelerate the growth of Canada neonatal ventilators market. Forecasters claim that the regional market is set to observe a 6.5% growth within the predicted timeframe. Advanced healthcare settings will enable these ventilators to operate efficiently, thereby driving the demand for non-invasive systems across the region.

Brazil is one of the largest healthcare markets in Latin America, and could create lucrative growth opportunities for neonatal ventilator companies. In 2018, the regional market was valued at almost USD 11.6 million and is likely to record tremendous growth over the forthcoming years. The country is also witnessing a gradual shift towards an improved economic status and healthcare indicators. Such developments could positively impact the neonatal ventilators industry landscape over 2025.

Prominent industry players like Philips Respironics, GE healthcare, Smith Medical, ResMed, CareFusion, MAQUET, Drager, and Breas Medical are engaging in innovative business strategies such as acquisition, mergers, product innovations and collaborations to enhance their geographical presence. These companies are planning to introduce advanced devices in financially-weak markets to fulfill the high unmet healthcare needs.

