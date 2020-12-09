Germany OTC drugs market was responsible for 18% of the overall revenue for the European region. This is owing to the urging need to license the use of over-the-counter medicines to tend to chronic disorders and the regulation of various measures to enhance the health, wellbeing, fitness, and the ability to spend on self-medication by the regional consumers. Stada, a Germany based pharma company, acquired over 15 of GlaxoSmithKline’s popular and highly consumed over-the-counter drugs in February 2020.

The demand for over-the-counter (OTC) drugs is expected to grow at an substantial rate on account of surging growth of the geriatric population base that is prone to a number of ailments like joint pains. Rising awareness on the effects of multiple diseases coupled with growing availability of non-prescription drugs might strengthen the trend of self-medication.

However, growing concerns over substance abuse and incorrect diagnosis might restrict the growth of the over-the-counter medication industry. These medications could pose severe threats to users such as exacerbation of health problems, allergic reactions to active ingredients and adverse drug-drug interactions. In the United States, the most commonly abused OTC medications are laxatives, decongestants, and sedative antihistamines.

Increasing awareness and consumption of minerals and vitamins for improved lifestyle could be a major driver for OTC drug businesses. Back in 2018, minerals & vitamins products segment controlled more than 28.5% of the entire market share, and is expected to maintain steady growth over the predicted period. Factors like easy access to minerals & multivitamins and surging demand for vitamin D supplements might enhance the industry landscape.

Companies operating in the OTC drugs market are primarily concentrated on conducting research activities to develop novel products. These firms are looking to form strategic alliances with other players to enhance their product portfolio and market share. Taking October 2020 for instance, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. joined forces with PL Developments to begin shipments of their OTC drug brand, Voltaren® Arthritis Pain Gel in 150g, 100g and 50g laminate tubes. The drug was recently cleared by the FDA as OTC medication.

Currently, companies like Cipla, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Bayer Corporation are leading the OTC drug landscape with their pioneering products and services.

