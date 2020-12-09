The ultra-low temperature freezers market is set to witness tremendous growth owing to increasing number of research activities across pharmaceutical & biotechnological sector. Several federal agencies are taking progressive steps to promote new medical research projects. These freezers are responsible for storing biological samples like eukaryotic cells, bacteria, semen, blood, drugs and plasmas. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases around the world coupled with rising cases of trauma and road accidents could stimulate the demand for novel and effective treatment options. Additionally, growing presence of geriatric population as well as changing lifestyles could broaden business horizon for drug developers, driving the need for ultra-low temperature freezers.

Blood & blood product segment is expected to foresee an exponential growth over the forthcoming years due to elevating product demand driven by increased prevalence of thrombocytopenia, hemophilia, autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases across several developed as well as developing economies. Prevalence of such diseases instigate the need for blood transfusion which in turn requires appropriate storage for blood and blood components.

Another important growth inducing factor for the segment is increasing awareness campaigns by government authorities regarding plasma collection and importance of lifesaving plasma protein therapies. For the record, in 2018, the segment had dominated ultra-low temperature freezers market by recording a revenue share of over 30%.

Automated ultra-low temperature freezers segment is projected to register a significant CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period on account of increasing product adoption across blood banks and laboratories. Besides, several benefits associated with automated ULT freezers such as limited entry of moisture in the system and ability to eliminate freeze-thaw cycles, will further increase its adoption among medical professionals.

Ultra-low temperature freezers market in Europe is estimated to witness an appreciable CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis timeline owing to increasing rate of blood and organ donations coupled with growing biobanks in the region. Citing an instance regarding increasing initiatives for organ donation, in 2017, 26 organizations across England and Wales received funding for educating communities of different ethnicity regarding organ donation after death through an initiative led by NHS Blood and Transplant named BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic) Community Investment Scheme.

Companies operating in the ultra-low temperature freezers market are emphasizing on implementing lucrative business strategies like new product launches, acquisitions, and strategic alliances to build up their consumer base and geographical reach. Companies are looking to partner with other prominent players to enhance their revenue streams.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 5. Ultra-low Temperature Freezers Market, By Application

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Blood & blood products

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

5.3. Organs

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

5.4. Pharmaceuticals

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

5.5. Forensic and genomic research

5.5.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Ultra-low Temperature Freezers Market, By Technology

6.1. Key segment trends

6.2. Automated freezers

6.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

6.3. Semi-automated freezers

6.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

