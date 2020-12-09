Asia Pacific medical electronics market is pegged to strike a 13.4% CAGR in the next few years with the constant prevalence of diseases, multiplying geriatric population base, and the increase in per capita income. The country also witnesses the regulation of various reimbursement policies to improve the production and marketing of the electronic devices.

Rising preference of the older population to opt for minimally invasive surgeries to reduce the risk of clinical complications will enhance medical electronics market forecast over the coming years. The United Nations revealed that there were over 962 million elderly individuals across the globe in 2017 and a significant amount of this population is prone to chronic ailments.

The hospital end-user segment is expected to record 13% growth over 2025. Increasing cost containment measures are being undertaken by regulatory authorities to offer affordable healthcare services to patients without affecting service quality. Such initiatives could boost the demand for medical electronics across hospitals for effective disease treatment and diagnosis.

The diagnostics application of medical electronics contributed over USD 45.7 billion to the global share in 2018. This market is expected to gain momentum in the next few years with the surge in the awareness concerning the benefits associated with early disease diagnosis, further encouraging the growing adoption of high-quality as well as accurate diagnostic medical electronics.

Leading medical electronics firms in the region are developing novel products that are rigged with advanced technologies. In 2020, medical device maker, Boston Scientific launched its novel, advanced DIRECTSENSE technology which helps electrophysiologists to monitor the effect of radiofrequency energy delivery during complex cardiac ablation procedures.

On a global scale, the competitive landscape of medical electronics market consists of companies such as Fujifilm Medical System, Abbott, Carestream Health, Toshiba Corporation, GE Healthcare, Samsung Electronics, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, Boston Scientific, and Maxim Integrated. These firms are enhancing their market position through business strategies such as new product launches, technological innovations and geographical expansions.

