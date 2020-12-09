Global healthcare artificial intelligence market is set to witness tremendous growth over projected timeframe of 2019 to 2025 considering burgeoning demand for advanced analytical solutions across healthcare industry. These analytical solutions majorly comprise of artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data technology. The technologies are playing a vital role in detection as well as prevention of diseases and have proven to be cost-effective. As a result, healthcare professionals across several developing countries with relatively large population density rely on these advanced solutions.

Surging adoption of AI techniques in healthcare and research applications to diagnose diseases, to manage various chronic conditions, deliver health services along with novel drug developments will further influence the demand for AI in healthcare. Healthcare artificial intelligence solution providers are implementing technologically advanced solutions to attract multiple growth opportunities.

Introduction of machine learning algorithms such as decision trees, linear models and neural networks is anticipated to have a positive influence on adoption of artificial intelligence in healthcare industry. Additionally, integration of machine learning and healthcare data analytics along with cloud computing is more likely to facilitate remote monitoring of patients with chronic conditions.

Drug discovery segment had recorded a substantial revenue share of 27.1% in 2018 and is projected to grow over time, as software solutions integrated with AI play a significant role in improving the overall drug discovery process. These AI based solutions accentuate the process by enabling fast and effective identification and screening of drug molecules. Apart from drug discovery, these solutions are also useful in developing new drugs as they allow enhanced drug designing which is another important growth rendering factor for the segment.

UK healthcare artificial intelligence market is estimated to witness a substantial growth rate of 42.4% through 2025. The growth can be attributed to increasing deployment of Artificial Intelligence based solutions in research field along with ongoing technological advancements in healthcare sector. Moreover, domestic industry players are focusing on conducting workshops and other awareness campaigns for healthcare professionals regarding availability and advantages of using AI platforms. This will foster industry growth further.

Major industry players in healthcare artificial intelligence market such as Atomwise, Aicure, Cyrcardia Health, Lifegraph, IBM Watson Health, Sensely, Zebra Medical vision, Sophia Genetics, Welltok, Enlitic, Pathway Genomics, Insilico Medicine are inclined on implementing strategies such as collaborations, merger and acquisitions to gain strong foothold in the market.

For instance, in 2017, Asea Brown Boveri (ABB), one of the renowned technology company announced its partnership with IBM Watson aimed at development of innovative solutions pertaining to infrastructure, transport, industry and utilities. Apparently, this strategic initiative will help IBM Watson in developing AI based solutions using ABB’s innovative digital platform “ABB ability”, which in turn will strengthen its position in the market.

