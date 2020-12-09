Global animal vaccines market is poised to gain massive traction over projected timeframe of 2019 to 2025. This can be credited to elevating product demand due to rising adoption of pets, animal farming along with rising awareness regarding animal vaccination. Additionally, advancements in vaccines for animals is also likely to offer a major impetus to the global market.

Japan animal vaccines market is forecasted to witness substantial CAGR of 10.0% over the analysis timeline, owing to the growing animal farming driven by increased consumption of meat in the country. Besides, higher preference for vaccination of food animals in Japan coupled with important initiatives such as mandatory vaccination programs for swine, poultry and cattle will support business growth in future.

In terms of segmentation by animal type, the farm animal vaccines segment is set to register remuneration of $6,509.6 million by 2025. The segmental growth is attributable to high awareness about animal health, along with mounting demand for risk-free foods and animal proteins from consumers.

Farm animals are highly susceptible to diseases caused by parasites, fungi, viruses, and bacteria. There has been an increased focus on reducing the disease burden to such animals, with vaccination being a crucial option for the welfare of these food-producing animals. Rapid development of different types of animal vaccines will benefit these farmed animals and contribute to safe and affordable food production.

Based on technology, the global animal vaccines market from the toxoid vaccines segment is poised to depict a 4.8% CAGR through 2025, driven by its myriad usage benefits such as enhanced safety and efficacy.

On the other hand, in terms of segmentation by route of administration, the global animal vaccines market from the injection vaccines segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% through 2025. The segmental growth is due to the advantages associated with this administration model, such as the rapid onset of immunity, as well as high incidences of zoonotic diseases.

Major market players operating in animal vaccines market such as Henry Schein Animal Health, Ceva Sante Animale, Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Elanco, Durvet, Inc, Hipra Animal Health Limited, Neogen Corporation and Merck Animal Health are emphasizing on product launch, mergers and acquisitions in order to strengthen their market position.

