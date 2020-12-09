Europe biomedical refrigerators and freezers market is projected to record a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast timeframe. Accessibility to a well-formed healthcare infrastructure and better medical facilities have supported the regional industry outlook. Increasing geriatric population base prone to chronic disorders might augment the demand for various surgical procedures, subsequently boosting product requirement.

Biomedical refrigerators and freezers are predominantly used for storing biological samples. Diverse technological advancements in vacuum insulation panel technology, advanced temperature control mechanisms and protection against explosions and accidents are improving the functionality of these storage systems. Integration of enhanced circulation systems, auto cascade cooling system and efficient compressors could further enhance the performance of biomedical freezers and refrigerators.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/822

The global market has witnessed rapid advances in technology, including vacuum insulation control technology, protection against explosions and accidents, and advanced temperature control mechanisms, for the significant adoption in biomedical refrigerator with freezer.

In terms of segmentation by product, the blood bank refrigerators segment registered revenue of $796.5 million in 2018 and is set to account for a major market share over the forecast spell. The segmental growth can be credited to constant innovation and technological improvements.

With regards to the end-use spectrum, the global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market from the blood banks segment is poised to depict a 4.5% CAGR through 2025. The growth of the segment is attributable to the rising government initiatives to spread awareness about the need for blood donation, alongside the mounting number of blood banks in the developing and developed economies.

On a global scale, companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Azbil Corporation, Haier Biomedical, Panasonic Healthcare of North America, Helmer Scientific, Migali Scientific, B Medical Systems, Eppendorf, Aegis Scientific, Liebherr-International, Binder, Powers Scientific, Follett and Arctiko are some of the key contenders in the biomedical refrigerators and freezers market. These firms are focusing on various business strategies such as technological improvements and new product development, among others.

For instance, in March 2020, PHCbi launched a new line of biomedical freezers, namely MDF-MU549DHL-PA, a -40°C biomedical 16.9 cubic foot freezer; MDF-MU539HL-PA, a -30°C biomedical 17.8 cubic foot ECO freezer; and MDF-MU339HL-PA, a -30°C Biomedical 13.0 cubic foot ECO freezer. These medical-grade freezers are equipped with natural refrigerants to enhance their sustainability.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/822

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Plasma freezers

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025

4.3. Blood bank refrigerators

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025

4.4. Lab refrigerators

4.4.1. Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market size, by region, 2014-2025

4.5. Lab freezers

4.5.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025

4.6. Ultra-low temperature freezers

4.6.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025

4.7. Shock freezers

4.7.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025

Chapter 5. Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market, By End-use

5.1. Key segment trend

5.2. Blood banks

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025

5.3. Pharmacies

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025

5.4. Hospitals

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025

5.5. Research labs

5.5.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025

5.6. Diagnostic centers

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/biomedical-refrigerators-and-freezers-market