Global multiparameter patient monitoring market share is slated to proliferate at a rapid pace over 2019-2025, owing to the accelerating patient base with chronic and acute diseases worldwide. Rapid technological advancements to reduce the limitations of the multiparameter patient monitoring (MPM) system, along with the development of advanced and convenient devices, will further add impetus to the industry expansion over the forecast spell.

Technological innovations in patient monitoring devices have advocated to the development of innovative products such as high acuity level monitor. These devices are mainly used in large hospitals as they are wireless and can easily be connected to the hospital information network for the transferring of patient information. The demand for efficient and accurate patient monitors is also growing across homecare settings.

Based on acuity level, the global multiparameter patient monitoring market from the high-acuity segment is poised to depict a growth rate of 3.8% through 2025, which is attributable to technological advancements and rising preference for high-acuity multiparameter patient monitors in large hospitals. This type of monitor is highly efficient, as it is wireless and can be linked with hospital information network for transfer of patient information.

Portable monitors are highly adopted in homecare settings and ambulatory surgical centers as they are user friendly and have a range of features that are useful for monitoring different health parameters. Portable monitoring devices are largely applicable in healthcare institutions. Reports indicate that the portable monitor segment held a valuation of USD 5.7 billion in 2018, and may witness lucrative growth in the forthcoming years.

The homecare settings segment is projected to grow up to 3.9% by 2025. Patients are mostly preferring treatment at homecare settings rather than at hospitals. In home care services, portable monitors find immense application due to their convenience and easy mobility.

From a regional perspective, the U.S. multiparameter patient monitoring market recorded remuneration worth $3.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to hold a major market share in the coming years. The regional market growth can be credited to the escalating potable multiparameter patient monitoring system adoption to treat patients with chronic diseases, as they require constant monitoring.

On a global scale, the multiparameter patient monitoring market comprises of firms such as GE Healthcare, Mindray Medical International, Spacelab Healthcare, Medtronic and Masimo Corporation. These companies are focusing on various business strategies such as new product launch, geographical expansions and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market, By Device Type

4.1. Multiparameter patient monitoring market share, by device type, 2018 & 2025

4.2. Portable

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.3. Fixed

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market, By Acuity Level

5.1. market share, by acuity level, 2018 & 2025

5.2. High-acuity multiparameter patient monitors

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.3. Mid-acuity multiparameter patient monitors

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.4. Low-acuity multiparameter patient monitors

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Industry, By Age group

6.1. market share, by age group, 2018 & 2025

6.2. Adult

6.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

6.3. Pediatric

6.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

6.4. Geriatric

6.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

