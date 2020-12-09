Advanced wound care market is anticipated to witness sizable revenue growth on account of a steady rise in the number of patients suffering from chronic and acute wounds caused by diseases like diabetes. Adoption of a sedentary lifestyle has increased the prevalence of diabetes and obesity. The geriatric population is mostly prone to the risks of wounds associated with diabetes. High occurrence of such instance could drive the demand for advanced wound care solutions.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2871

In terms of segmentation by product, the wound therapy devices segment is set to exhibit a growth rate of 6.2% through 2025, which can be credited to the rapid recovery time of patients via the usage of such devices. The segment is further bifurcated into oxygen and hyperbaric oxygen equipment, electrostimulation devices, pressure relief devices, and negative pressure wound therapy systems. Of these, the negative pressure wound therapy systems sub-segment is likely to expand at a considerable growth rate over the estimated timeline.

Based on application, the global advanced wound care market from the diabetic wounds segment held a market share of 14.4% in 2018, which is attributable to the rising incidences of diabetes and obesity due to the rising adoption of sedentary lifestyles.

With regards to the end-use spectrum, the global advanced wound care market from the homecare settings segment registered remuneration of $2.7 billion in 2018, owing to the shifting preference of the geriatric population from hospital treatment to homecare services. This changing preference has resulted in the significant reduction of hospital-acquired infections. Moreover, treatment in the homecare settings enable patients to gain access to personalized care in comfortable environments.

The competitive landscape of the advanced wound care market comprises of companies such as Medline Industries, Beiersdorf Global, Hollister Incorporated, HARTMANN International, Human Biosciences, Organogenesis, MPM Medical, Molnlycke, Acelity, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Integra, 3M, Derma Sciences, Smith and Nephew, and Medtronic. Key firms are focusing on entering strategic alliances, launching innovative products, and expanding the business landscape to strengthen their global footprint.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2871

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 5. Advanced Wound Care Market, By Application

5.1. market share, by application, 2018 & 2025

5.2. Diabetic wounds

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.3. Skin burns

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.4. Pressure wounds

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.5. Surgical wounds

5.5.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.6. Venous legs ulcers

5.6.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Advanced Wound Care Market, By End-use

6.1. market share, by end-use, 2018 & 2025

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

6.3. Homecare settings

6.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/advanced-wound-care-market