The display market share is anticipated to grow significantly over the coming years owing to proliferating demand for devices such as NFC-enabled POS systems, intelligent interactive kiosks and smart ATMs. The need for enhanced banking services has propelled the deployment of ATM machines, driving the demand for interactive displays. These screens find extensive application in POS terminals, kiosks and ATMs and are available in a range of sizes and resolutions.

Driven by increasing adoption, firms operating in the display market are introducing new products and solutions. In 2019, electronic payment terminal solution provider, Pax Technology Limited launched the A50, its newest SmartPOS mobile payment terminal which consists of a 4.5-inch high definition color touch screen that offers end-users with the best payment and viewing experience. Fueled by such developments, estimates that the display market is likely to record over USD 20 billion by 2024.

Displays act a key component in Kiosk manufacturing. For the record, Kiosk are used for ordering food, self-checkout, and ticketing. Nowadays, big retailers in emerging nations like UK, the U.S., Germany and Australia are actively implementing the self-checkout kiosks to save customer’s time, raise operational profits and improve efficiency.

Other retail segments like small convenience stores, specialty retailers and departmental stores are also embracing the trend of self-checkout kiosks. Benefits offered like swiftness in operations and easy to use feature play a key role in driving self-checkout kiosks demand. Moreover, growing adoption will coherently boost Kiosk industry growth, further fostering display market outlook over the study timeframe.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Display Market. They are as follows:

M Company, Advantech Co. Ltd., Aplus Display Technology Co. Ltd., Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Displax, S.A., Epson America, Inc., Fametech Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P, Ingenico Group, Legacy, Inc., Ls Retail Ehf, NCR Corporation, NEC Corporation, Groupe Nexio, Inc., Partner Tech Corp., Pax Technology, Inc., Posiflex Technology, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Triton Systems of Delaware, LLC, Visiontek Products, LLC, Zytronic PLC

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Display Market, By Application

4.1. Global display market share by application, 2016 & 2024

4.2. ATM

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3. display market estimates and forecast by display size, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.1. 7” display

4.2.3.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.1.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.2. 8” display

4.2.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.3. 10” display

4.2.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.4. Above 10” display

4.2.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4. Market estimates and forecast by resolution, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4.1. 700 x 340 pixels

4.2.4.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4.1.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4.2. 800 x 600 pixels

4.2.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4.3. Others

4.2.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3. POS

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3. Market estimates and forecast by display size, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.1. 10” display

4.3.3.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.1.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.2. 12” display

4.3.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.3. 15” display

4.3.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.4. 17” display

4.3.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.5. 19” display

4.3.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.5.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.6. 20” display

4.3.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.6.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.4. Market estimates and forecast by resolution, 2013 – 2024

4.3.4.1. 1024 x 768 pixels

4.3.4.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.4.1.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.4.2. 1366 x 768 pixels

4.3.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.4.3. 1280 x 800 pixels

4.3.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4. Kiosk

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3. Market estimates and forecast by display size, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3.1. 15” – 17” display

4.4.3.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3.1.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3.2. 17” – 32” display

4.4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3.3. 32” – 65” display

4.4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3.4. Above 65”

4.4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4.4. Market estimates and forecast by resolution, 2013 – 2024

4.4.4.1. 1024 x 768 pixels

4.4.4.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.4.1.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4.4.2. 1280 x 1024 pixels

4.4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4.4.3. 1920 x 1080 pixels

4.4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

