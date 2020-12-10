The proliferating trend of automation sweeping across the manufacturing sector is expected to impel the industrial robotics market share considerably. The use of robots is gaining wider acceptance from numerous organizations for the implementation of high-risk and recurring tasks like deburring, part inspection, bin-picking and grinding.

Equipment-automation will augment the efficiency of several manufacturing activities right from handling of raw materials to final product packaging.

The widespread implementation of automation technologies over myriad industries has allowed organizations to gain a competitive edge in terms of price, product offering and business scope, thereby expediting industrial robotics.

The global industrial robotics market is estimated to be valued at $80 billion by 2024

Industrial robotics deployed across the electrical and electronics sector can look forward to registering significant industry share over the next few years. The growth can be attributed to expanding disposable incomes and economies resulting from industrial expansion mainly across the South-East Asia regions, further influencing the development and adoption of robots to bolster the production of goods.

For instance, the TMT method is a fully automated system, used to produce electronic components. This electric application permits industrial robots to perform force-controlled processes with the deployment of Robot Programming Suite (RPS) software.

The North America industrial robotics market is likely to surge considering the competitive advantages along with lowered per-hour costs over human labor. Various cost-friendly as well as compact energy-efficient systems have been implemented by leading solution providers to broaden their customer base.

Higher demand for the robots will be additionally driven by the upscaling of outsourced manufacturing activities and a gradual rise in SMEs across the region.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Industrial Robotics. They are as follows:

ABB Group, Denso Corporation, Epson America, Inc., Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nachi Fujikoshi Corp., OTC Daihen, Inc., Panasonic Welding Systems Co. Ltd., Rethink Robotics Inc., Staubli Group, Universal Robots A/S, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation

