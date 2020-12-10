Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global hair dryer market. In terms of revenue, the global hair dryer market is estimated to expand at a growth rate of ~6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global hair dryer market report.

In the report, TMR predicts that the global hair dryer market would be largely driven by rise in awareness about personal grooming and growth in population, which has led to high adoption of hair styling tools globally, mainly in countries such as the U.S, Germany, China, and India. This is expected to boost the growth of the hair dryer market in the upcoming years.

In the hair dryer market research report, in terms of product type, the market has been divided into wired and wireless. Wired hair dryers captured the maximum market share in 2019. Wired hair dryers are becoming popular due to various dynamics such as product design and innovation, low cost, and low power consumption besides being lightweight. Wireless hair dryers are also popular due to their ease of use. Key players are presenting products with innovative technologies (tourmaline and ionic dryers) with various speed, attachments, and heat settings.

In terms of end use, the global hair dryer market has been classified into individual and commercial. Globally, the commercial end use segment dominates the market. Beauty salons and spas offer a wide range of hair styling options. Rising number of professional salons around the world is anticipated to be the foremost reason for the improved sales of hair dryers. Moreover, growing awareness about personal grooming is pushing the product demand.

Hair Dryer Market: Drivers, Opportunities, and Restraints

Consumers in urban areas are now concerned about the product they use and its impact on the environment. Increasing awareness about high energy consumption, rising cost of energy, and carbon footprint associated with the usage of some products might restrain the growth of the hair dryer market during the forecast period. These are the factors projected to hamper the market growth in the near future.

Hair Dryer Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific dominates the current global hair dryer market and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of both revenue generation and CAGR. India and China are also anticipated to create significant opportunities for producers and distributors of hair dryer in the near future. These countries are projected to hold major share of the hair dryer market during the forecast period. Furthermore, strong product innovation among manufacturers with new designs and quality material are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to be the second dominant market for hair dryers during the forecast period. Germany was one of the biggest markets for hair dryers with the maximum market share in terms of value in the year 2019. The demand for hair dryers in Germany is projected to expand moderately in the upcoming years, due to a strong product pipeline and a well-established portfolio management approach.

Hair Dryer Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the hair dryer market are Panasonic Corporation, Dyson Limited, Procter & Gamble (Braun), Groupe SEB, Conair Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Spectrum Brands, Inc., Helen of Troy, Jemella Ltd (GHD), and Ikonic (SSIZ INTERNATIONAL).

