Stackers Market: Introduction

Stackers are used for handling bulk materials, which were previously controlled manually. Nowadays, stacker machines have become automated with the advancement in the technologies. Responsive traction control, narrow chassis and electronic steering for the stackers to move in narrow spaces along with precise proportional lift are some of the modern features that are being employed in stackers. The market players have developed a number of automated stacker systems in order to fulfil task-specific applications. The increasing usage of new technologies, such as Radio-frequency identification (RFID), Internet of Things (IoT), and voice picking, is expected to change the landscape of stackers market in the near future.

The evolution in the stackers design will be based on improving and easing warehouse & logistics operations in order to meet the customer demand in the rapidly changing business environment. Growing infrastructure projects and the power sector will drive the demand of stackers in the future. The end-user demand of various stackers depends upon the scope of the application. The key market participants are looking forward to hold their leading position with a strong product line up. Stackers are used in a wide variety of fields including manufacturing, transportation, packaging, storage and various other industrial processes, especially in industries such as food, textile, pulp & paper, healthcare, energy, automotive and moulding.

Stackers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The market size of stackers is expected to grow constantly over the forecast period due to ever growing economic developments and demand for efficient and safe goods. The new manufacturing facilities and refineries along with expansion and modernisation projects will contribute significantly to drive the growth of stackers market. The increasing trade volume across the globe and expanding warehouse storage of the products are attracting new stacker’s sales.

The manufacturers are coming up with improved products equipped with cutting-edge technology and advance safety features to increase penetration in the industry. It is expected that stackers will see growing demand from both major and minor warehousing facilities across the globe. The stackers market is expected to grow at notable pace annually over the next few years, owing to the government´s emphasis on infrastructure development and manufacturing & allied industries in the developing countries. The growing deployment of automation technologies in the manufacturing sector will drive the market size as it helps in improving the efficiency by ultimately reducing the operational costs.

The increase in manufacturing activities in the developing economies coupled with the need for employee friendly environments in production and storage facilities will propel the sales volume of stackers. The new developments in areas such as wireless technologies, robotics, and flexible electronics is expected to result in new products from the manufacturer.

Stackers Market: Segmentation

Based on type, the stackers market can be segmented into:

Pallet Stackers

Manual Stacker

Hydraulic Stacker

Electric Stacker

Semi Electric Stacker

Stackers Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The global stackers market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the coming years, Western Europe, Japan and North America are expected to hold notable share in the demand of stackers as end users are looking to impart more productivity and profitability to their businesses. The APEJ is expected to register significant growth due to growing demand for stackers in India and China and penetration of automation across developing sectors. The MEA, Latin America and Eastern Europe are also expected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Stackers Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global stackers market include:

Toyota Industrial Equipment

Nilkamal Limited

Johnston Equipment

Wesco Industrial Products, Inc.

Mobile Industries, Inc.

CTR Manufacturing Industries Ltd.

Rex Industrial Equipment

Douglas Equipment

Mitek Industries Ltd.

COE Press Equipment