The automotive industry has been registering robust usage of nonwovens, since recent years. Although applications of nonwovens predominantly exist in manufacturing of lightweight, fuel-efficient vehicles, a recent outlook released by Persistence Market Research (PMR), indicates that the global nonwoven fabric market is driven by a large number of applications other than automotive, including personal care, construction, and textile.

The global nonwoven fabric market is anticipated to witness healthy growth over the next eight years. During 2018-2026, the market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 7%, reaching a value in excess of US$ 75 Bn.

The existing application base is projected to expand due to a series of new applications and opportunities, as a result of innovation. The research on raw materials is also witnessing innovation since the recent past, which is expected to induce the nonwoven fabric manufacturers to shift from oil-based nonwoven synthesis, leading to natural products and biopolymers. As the single-use trend among consumers may impact the global revenue of nonwoven fabric market in the long run, manufacturers are focusing more on strategic product designing so as to achieve second or third end-use.

Expecting Enhanced Performance, with Particles within Nonwoven Fabric

The global market for nonwoven fabric is currently expecting a few revolutionary innovations, which will potentially redefine the applications of nonwoven fabric in various end use industries, in near future. Ongoing research on the incorporation of powders and particles into nonwoven fabric prompts at a possibility of achieving enhanced nonwoven fabric performance, which can be rarely attained in presence of only fiber. Researchers are working on the inclusion of particles and powders within the fabric structure in order to enhance the original properties of fabric such as liquid and gas absorption, thermal resistance, acoustic insulation, and VOC capture.

Moreover, a new technology has been developed to mechanically trap the aforementioned particles in the fabric structure, which enhances the performance of nonwoven fabric without any adhesive chemistry. This and similar technological innovations are foreseen to transform the entire nonwoven world and introduce a slew of end-use application opportunities for nonwoven fabric manufacturers.

