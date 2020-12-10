TMR’S report on the global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the said market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The report provides the overall market revenue of the global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market for the period of 2017 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after extensive research. Primary research involves bulk of the research efforts, wherein, analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involves referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market.

Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

There has been a rise in the incidence of oral problems across all age groups, leading to a spike in the demand for dental surgeries, globally. This has led to newer and better materials being discovered for use as dental membrane and bone graft substitutes. Of these substitutes, human cell sources and other species have conventionally been the most popular bone graft substitutes, and collectively held a share of around three-fourth of the global market in 2018. Despite the popularity of other materials catching up, these segments are expected to remain the most significant in the global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market over the period of 2019 to 2027.

However, collagen, a structural protein that is generally found in human bones, is being increasingly used as a biocompatible dental membrane and bone graft substitute, causing its popularity to spike in recent years, as it promotes would healing and improves clinical outcomes. As such, the collagen segment was valued at ~US$ 40 Mn in 2018, with a relatively small share of one-fifth of the global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market, but is expected to expand the fastest at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period.

Dental membranes, which prevent gums from growing into the bone cavity, accounted for ~40% of the total share of the dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market, by product type, in 2018. Of this, resorbable dental membranes accounted for a lion’s share of ~90% in 2018, equivalent to ~ US$ 213 Mn, and its share is expected to double by the end of 2027. This popularity can be attributed to the numerous benefits that they offer, including cost-effectiveness, decrease in patient morbidity, and elimination of the need for membrane removal, thereby shortening the healing process. This is particularly significant due to the surge in the demand for collagen resorbable dental membranes that promote oral tissue regeneration.

Key Players of Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Report:

Key players operating in the global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market include

Institut Straumann AG

Danaher Corporation (Nobel Biocare Services AG)

Geistlich Pharma AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

BioHorizons, Inc.

NovaBone Products, LLC

Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Maxigen Biotech, Inc.

Osteogenics Biomedical

