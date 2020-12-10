Global Operating Room Equipment Market: Overview

This report on the global operating room equipment market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises a comprehensive executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market value in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2016 to 2026, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global operating room equipment market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

Global Operating Room Equipment Market – Snapshot

An operating room (OR) is a facility within a hospital or a clinic where surgeries are performed on patients in order to treat different physiological and pathological conditions. Technological advancements have brought a lot of change in the way surgical procedures are carried out today. Operating rooms are becoming more spacious with new and advanced operating tables, operating room lights, and high resolution and high definition surgical imaging displays and movable imaging systems that have become an indispensable part of modern hybrid operating rooms. The global operating room equipment market has been expanding significantly over the last two decades, and the market has been characterized by technological innovation and increase in preference for technologically sound and accurate medical and surgical equipment. Rapid rise in the geriatric population, increase in incidence of chronic disease, rise in number of surgeries, and rise in the number of ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are major factors that drive the operating room equipment market.

The global operating room equipment market was valued at around US$ 29,912.3 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 51,858.7 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2026. High demand for hybrid operating room coupled with developing healthcare infrastructure in developing countries is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. Hybrid operating rooms are an advanced form of operation theatres that involve integration of surgical functions with imaging modalities and ensure enhanced operational efficiency. Hybrid operating rooms offer surgeons and other health care professionals greater operational flexibility by enabling easy access to various surgical as well as imaging equipment such as CT and MRI scanners.

Global Operating Room Equipment Market: Key Segments

The global operating room equipment market has been segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the operating room equipment market has been divided into anesthesia and respiratory devices, patient monitoring, surgical equipment, and others. The anesthesia and respiratory devices segment has been further divided into anesthesia systems, patient warmers, and ventilators. The patient monitoring segment has been further sub-segmented into surgical imaging displays, movable imaging displays, and vital signs monitoring devices. The surgical equipment segment has been further categorized into electrical surgical units, handheld surgical instruments, operating tables, operating room lights, and surgical boom. The others segment has been divided into microscopes, endoscopes, and operating room integration systems.

Key Players of Operating Room Equipment Report:

The report also profiles major players in the operating room equipment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., SKYTRON, STERIS plc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Smiths Medical, Mizuho OSI, and STORZ MEDICAL AG.

