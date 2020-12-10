Laminated Woven Sacks Market: An Overview

Woven sacks are known to possess for their durability and high tensile strength. Manufacturers provide woven sacks with and without lamination, which can be used for packaging of the consumer as well as industrial goods. Laminated woven sacks consist of more than one plies of fabric and can have lamination on one or both sides of the sack. The lamination is usually done by a plastic film (usually BOPP) or paper. These sacks can be printed with high-quality graphics to enhance their aesthetic appeal and achieve brand promotion. This makes laminated woven sacks a preferred alternative for the packaging of consumer goods.

Furthermore, the majority of the laminated woven sacks are made up of polypropylene, as the use of polypropylene provides appropriate strength, tear-resistance, and moisture-resistance to the sack. Laminated woven sacks are light-weight yet have superior tensile strength and are more likely to maintain dimensional stability during the filling process. This makes laminated woven sacks a popular choice for filling various granular or powdered products.

Laminated Woven Sacks Market: Dynamics

The demand for laminated woven sacks is expected to rise as the consumer preference for flexible packaging continues to grow. Also, these sacks are suitable for heavy-duty applications as they are durable and reusable. These properties extend the application of laminated woven sacks to the agriculture and building & construction industry. Several construction materials and chemicals need to be stored in dry places as they start to change their form after coming in contact with water, laminated woven sacks are considered apt for packaging of such materials as they have high barrier properties and lower susceptibility to puncturing, as well as tearing.

Moreover, laminated woven sacks are compatible with automatic bag filling equipment, which reduces the expenses incurred by packers and fillers. All these factors are expected to boost the sales of laminated woven sacks in the years to come.

The presence of substitutes might hamper the growth of the laminated woven sacks market in the years to come. Multi-wall paper sacks and clay-coated paper sacks can be used instead of laminated woven sacks as they are economical and considered environment-friendly. Thus, the threat of substitution is estimated to be moderate to high in the global laminated woven sacks market.

Laminated Woven Sacks Market: Segmentation

Globally, the laminated woven sacks market is segmented by material, product type, capacity, and end-use.

By material, the laminated woven sacks market has been segmented as follows-

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

By product type, the laminated woven sacks market has been segmented as follows-

Open Mouth

Pinched Bottom

Gusseted

Valve Sacks

Others

By capacity, the laminated woven sacks market has been segmented as follows-

Less than 10 kg

10 – 30 kg

30 kg & above

By end-use, the laminated woven sacks market has been segmented as follows-

Food & Beverages

Agriculture

Building & Construction

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Retail

Others

Laminated Woven Sacks Market: Regional Analysis

The global laminated woven sacks market is expected to be dominated by the Asia Pacific with China leading the charts. This dominance can be attributed to the high per capita consumption of packaged food and the well-established retail industry in the region. India is projected to witness a high demand for laminated woven sacks owing to its application in the agriculture sector and an increased number of construction activities.

Furthermore, emerging economies of Latin America and the Middle East are expected to represent growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the laminated woven sacks market, owing to the growing infrastructure sector in the region.

Laminated Woven Sacks Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global laminated woven sacks market are Muscat Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Uflex Limited, United Bags Inc., Palmetto Industries, Knack Packaging Private Limited, Commercial Syn Bags Limited, C.H.K. Manufacturing, Inc., Fulton Companies, Cady Bag Company, LLC, Northern Bag and Box Company, and Midwestern Bag & Supply. The global laminated woven sacks market seems to be fairly fragmented with several players operating at a regional level.

