Anti-skid Tape Market: An Overview

Anti-skid tape are slip resistant adhesive tapes that provides safe and cost-effective solutions to prevent slips and trips resulting in fatal injuries. These tapes are generally manufactured from quartz or silica sand particles, which is resistant to water and grease. Anti-skid tapes is easy to apply and improves safety to an optimum level. These tapes when applied in staircases / walkways turn-out as an effective safety solution especially for kids and aged population, which often can lose their balance while walking. Anti-skid tape has high traction material, which is flame-resistant, oil, and waterproof. Key application for anti-skid tapes includes smearing it on stairs, walking area, ladders, kitchens-flooring, and many more. Anti-skid tape has superior adhesion property, which is ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. Anti-skid tape can be used on surfaces like tiles, stainless steel, plastics, and ramps.

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=75279

Anti-skid Tape Market: Dynamics

Anti-skid tape provides a sound grip to the floor and allows a person’s safety, which can drive the anti-skid tape market. The advantages of this tape include convenient construction, flame, and abrasion-resistant, and comfortable, which can boost the demand for anti-skid tape. Anti-skid tape also has long service and is easy to clean, noise proof, and have a strong adhesive force, which can add to the growth of this market. There are many innovations related to this tape, such as this tape glow in the dark which also turns it in an effective signage solution. However, the effect of this tape is non-stable, and hence, high manufacturing/installation costs involved can hamper the market sales. Anti-skid tape does not come with a lot of choices and does not have a long lifespan of coatings, which can act as a restraint in the growth of anti-skid tape market.

Anti-skid Tape Market: Key Developments

Key players are focusing on expansion and recognition to increase their production capacity and product offerings in a competitive market. Recent developments include the introduction of a convenient and sustainable tape.

In September 2019, MBK Tape Solutions announced ISO 9001:2015 Certification for its quality tapes

In June 2018, tesa SE, expanded its Suzhou site in China for manufacturing precision adhesive tapes for the electronics and automotive industries with an investment of more than 30 million euros.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=75279

Anti-skid Tape Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material, the anti-skid tape market has been segmented into:

Plastic

Paper

Metal

Rubber

On the basis of size, the anti-skid tape market has been segmented into:

< 2 inch

2 to 3 inch

> 3 to 4 inch

> 4 to 5 inch

> 5 inch

On the basis of width, the anti-skid tape market has been segmented into:

> 50 mm

> 50 to 100 mm

> 100 to 150 mm

> 150 mm

On the basis of end use, the anti-skid tape market has been segmented into:

Building & Construction

Automotive

General Industrial

Household

Others

Anti-skid Tape Market: Regional Outlook

Countries like Germany and UK in the European region; Japan, China, and India in the Asia Pacific region and the U.S. in the North America region have the highest number of factory setups; and therefore, the market for anti-skid tape is expected to rise. The anti-skid tape market in developed countries such as the U.S., Italy, and the UK is expected to have positive growth during the forecast period. It attributed to the high demand for anti-skid tape incorporate in lowering the frictional effect and in being cost-effective. The increasing demand for a product that can protect against slipping and is durable drives the anti-skid tape market in developing countries such as India, China, etc. Also, the MEA market is fairly under-tapped and hence, can offer rewarding growth opportunities for the anti-skid tape in the coming years.

Request For Customization:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=75279

Anti-skid Tape Market: Key Players

Eco Safety Products

Nitto Denko Corporation

3M Company

Seton

Brady Corporation

Heskins Ltd.

tesa SE

MBK Tape Solutions

Symbio, Inc.

HS Tapes

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increased-worldwide-adoption-of-sip-trunking-services-across-small-organizations-drives-demand-opportunities-in-market-tmr-301166249.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thriving-e-commerce-and-retail-sectors-boost-demand-opportunities-for-radiofrequency-identification-rfid-tags-market-players-tmr-301171878.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com