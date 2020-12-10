“

The report titled Global Hand Dryer Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hand Dryer market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hand Dryer market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hand Dryer market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hand Dryer market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hand Dryer report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hand Dryer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hand Dryer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hand Dryer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hand Dryer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hand Dryer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hand Dryer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: American Dryer, Dyson, Electrostar, Euronics Industries, Excel Dryer, Jaquar Group, Mitsubishi Electric, Panasonic, Saniflow Hand Dryer, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, SPL, Taishan Jieda Electrical Industrial, Toto, World Dryer

Market Segmentation by Product: Jet Air Dryers

Hot Air Dryers



Market Segmentation by Application: Hotel

Restaurant

Hospital

Commercial Malls

Others



The Hand Dryer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hand Dryer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hand Dryer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hand Dryer market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hand Dryer industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hand Dryer market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hand Dryer market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hand Dryer market?

Table of Contents:

1 Hand Dryer Market Overview

1.1 Hand Dryer Product Scope

1.2 Hand Dryer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hand Dryer Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Jet Air Dryers

1.2.3 Hot Air Dryers

1.3 Hand Dryer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Hand Dryer Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Hotel

1.3.3 Restaurant

1.3.4 Hospital

1.3.5 Commercial Malls

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Hand Dryer Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Hand Dryer Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Hand Dryer Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Hand Dryer Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Hand Dryer Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Hand Dryer Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Hand Dryer Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Hand Dryer Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Hand Dryer Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Hand Dryer Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Hand Dryer Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Hand Dryer Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Hand Dryer Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Hand Dryer Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Hand Dryer Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Hand Dryer Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Hand Dryer Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Hand Dryer Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Hand Dryer Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Hand Dryer Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Hand Dryer Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Hand Dryer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Hand Dryer as of 2019)

3.4 Global Hand Dryer Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Hand Dryer Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Hand Dryer Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Hand Dryer Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Hand Dryer Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Hand Dryer Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Hand Dryer Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Hand Dryer Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Hand Dryer Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Hand Dryer Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Hand Dryer Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Hand Dryer Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Hand Dryer Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Hand Dryer Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Hand Dryer Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Hand Dryer Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Hand Dryer Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Hand Dryer Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Hand Dryer Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Hand Dryer Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Hand Dryer Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Hand Dryer Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Hand Dryer Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Hand Dryer Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Hand Dryer Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Hand Dryer Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Hand Dryer Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Hand Dryer Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Hand Dryer Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Hand Dryer Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Hand Dryer Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Hand Dryer Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Hand Dryer Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Hand Dryer Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Hand Dryer Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Hand Dryer Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Hand Dryer Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Hand Dryer Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Hand Dryer Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Hand Dryer Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Hand Dryer Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Hand Dryer Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Hand Dryer Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Hand Dryer Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Hand Dryer Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hand Dryer Business

12.1 American Dryer

12.1.1 American Dryer Corporation Information

12.1.2 American Dryer Business Overview

12.1.3 American Dryer Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 American Dryer Hand Dryer Products Offered

12.1.5 American Dryer Recent Development

12.2 Dyson

12.2.1 Dyson Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dyson Business Overview

12.2.3 Dyson Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Dyson Hand Dryer Products Offered

12.2.5 Dyson Recent Development

12.3 Electrostar

12.3.1 Electrostar Corporation Information

12.3.2 Electrostar Business Overview

12.3.3 Electrostar Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Electrostar Hand Dryer Products Offered

12.3.5 Electrostar Recent Development

12.4 Euronics Industries

12.4.1 Euronics Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 Euronics Industries Business Overview

12.4.3 Euronics Industries Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Euronics Industries Hand Dryer Products Offered

12.4.5 Euronics Industries Recent Development

12.5 Excel Dryer

12.5.1 Excel Dryer Corporation Information

12.5.2 Excel Dryer Business Overview

12.5.3 Excel Dryer Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Excel Dryer Hand Dryer Products Offered

12.5.5 Excel Dryer Recent Development

12.6 Jaquar Group

12.6.1 Jaquar Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Jaquar Group Business Overview

12.6.3 Jaquar Group Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Jaquar Group Hand Dryer Products Offered

12.6.5 Jaquar Group Recent Development

12.7 Mitsubishi Electric

12.7.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

12.7.2 Mitsubishi Electric Business Overview

12.7.3 Mitsubishi Electric Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Mitsubishi Electric Hand Dryer Products Offered

12.7.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

12.8 Panasonic

12.8.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.8.2 Panasonic Business Overview

12.8.3 Panasonic Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Panasonic Hand Dryer Products Offered

12.8.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.9 Saniflow Hand Dryer

12.9.1 Saniflow Hand Dryer Corporation Information

12.9.2 Saniflow Hand Dryer Business Overview

12.9.3 Saniflow Hand Dryer Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Saniflow Hand Dryer Hand Dryer Products Offered

12.9.5 Saniflow Hand Dryer Recent Development

12.10 Bobrick Washroom Equipment

12.10.1 Bobrick Washroom Equipment Corporation Information

12.10.2 Bobrick Washroom Equipment Business Overview

12.10.3 Bobrick Washroom Equipment Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Bobrick Washroom Equipment Hand Dryer Products Offered

12.10.5 Bobrick Washroom Equipment Recent Development

12.11 SPL

12.11.1 SPL Corporation Information

12.11.2 SPL Business Overview

12.11.3 SPL Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 SPL Hand Dryer Products Offered

12.11.5 SPL Recent Development

12.12 Taishan Jieda Electrical Industrial

12.12.1 Taishan Jieda Electrical Industrial Corporation Information

12.12.2 Taishan Jieda Electrical Industrial Business Overview

12.12.3 Taishan Jieda Electrical Industrial Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Taishan Jieda Electrical Industrial Hand Dryer Products Offered

12.12.5 Taishan Jieda Electrical Industrial Recent Development

12.13 Toto

12.13.1 Toto Corporation Information

12.13.2 Toto Business Overview

12.13.3 Toto Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Toto Hand Dryer Products Offered

12.13.5 Toto Recent Development

12.14 World Dryer

12.14.1 World Dryer Corporation Information

12.14.2 World Dryer Business Overview

12.14.3 World Dryer Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 World Dryer Hand Dryer Products Offered

12.14.5 World Dryer Recent Development

13 Hand Dryer Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Hand Dryer Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hand Dryer

13.4 Hand Dryer Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Hand Dryer Distributors List

14.3 Hand Dryer Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Hand Dryer Market Trends

15.2 Hand Dryer Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Hand Dryer Market Challenges

15.4 Hand Dryer Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”