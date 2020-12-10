“

The report titled Global Heavy Duty Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Heavy Duty Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Heavy Duty Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Heavy Duty Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Heavy Duty Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Heavy Duty Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Heavy Duty Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Heavy Duty Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Heavy Duty Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Heavy Duty Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Heavy Duty Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Heavy Duty Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Daimler, Dongfeng, Eicher Motors, FCA, Ford Motor Company, Freightliner, General Motors, Kenworth, Navistar, Nissan, Oshkosh Corporation, Paccar, Peterbilt, ScaniaAB, Tata Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, China National Heavy Duty

Market Segmentation by Product: Track-type

Grader

Pipelayer

Scraper

Loader

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Manufacturing

Power

Rail

Oil & Gas

Construction

Others



The Heavy Duty Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Heavy Duty Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Heavy Duty Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Heavy Duty Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Heavy Duty Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Heavy Duty Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Heavy Duty Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Heavy Duty Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Heavy Duty Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Heavy Duty Equipment Product Scope

1.2 Heavy Duty Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Track-type

1.2.3 Grader

1.2.4 Pipelayer

1.2.5 Scraper

1.2.6 Loader

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Heavy Duty Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Power

1.3.4 Rail

1.3.5 Oil & Gas

1.3.6 Construction

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Heavy Duty Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Heavy Duty Equipment Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Heavy Duty Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Heavy Duty Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Heavy Duty Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Heavy Duty Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Heavy Duty Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Heavy Duty Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Heavy Duty Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Heavy Duty Equipment as of 2019)

3.4 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Heavy Duty Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Heavy Duty Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Heavy Duty Equipment Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Heavy Duty Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Heavy Duty Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Heavy Duty Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Heavy Duty Equipment Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Heavy Duty Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Heavy Duty Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Heavy Duty Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Heavy Duty Equipment Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Heavy Duty Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Heavy Duty Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Heavy Duty Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Heavy Duty Equipment Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Heavy Duty Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Heavy Duty Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Heavy Duty Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Equipment Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Heavy Duty Equipment Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Heavy Duty Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Heavy Duty Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Heavy Duty Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Heavy Duty Equipment Business

12.1 Daimler

12.1.1 Daimler Corporation Information

12.1.2 Daimler Business Overview

12.1.3 Daimler Heavy Duty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Daimler Heavy Duty Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 Daimler Recent Development

12.2 Dongfeng

12.2.1 Dongfeng Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dongfeng Business Overview

12.2.3 Dongfeng Heavy Duty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Dongfeng Heavy Duty Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 Dongfeng Recent Development

12.3 Eicher Motors

12.3.1 Eicher Motors Corporation Information

12.3.2 Eicher Motors Business Overview

12.3.3 Eicher Motors Heavy Duty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Eicher Motors Heavy Duty Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 Eicher Motors Recent Development

12.4 FCA

12.4.1 FCA Corporation Information

12.4.2 FCA Business Overview

12.4.3 FCA Heavy Duty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 FCA Heavy Duty Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 FCA Recent Development

12.5 Ford Motor Company

12.5.1 Ford Motor Company Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ford Motor Company Business Overview

12.5.3 Ford Motor Company Heavy Duty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Ford Motor Company Heavy Duty Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 Ford Motor Company Recent Development

12.6 Freightliner

12.6.1 Freightliner Corporation Information

12.6.2 Freightliner Business Overview

12.6.3 Freightliner Heavy Duty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Freightliner Heavy Duty Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 Freightliner Recent Development

12.7 General Motors

12.7.1 General Motors Corporation Information

12.7.2 General Motors Business Overview

12.7.3 General Motors Heavy Duty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 General Motors Heavy Duty Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 General Motors Recent Development

12.8 Kenworth

12.8.1 Kenworth Corporation Information

12.8.2 Kenworth Business Overview

12.8.3 Kenworth Heavy Duty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Kenworth Heavy Duty Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Kenworth Recent Development

12.9 Navistar

12.9.1 Navistar Corporation Information

12.9.2 Navistar Business Overview

12.9.3 Navistar Heavy Duty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Navistar Heavy Duty Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Navistar Recent Development

12.10 Nissan

12.10.1 Nissan Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nissan Business Overview

12.10.3 Nissan Heavy Duty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Nissan Heavy Duty Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 Nissan Recent Development

12.11 Oshkosh Corporation

12.11.1 Oshkosh Corporation Corporation Information

12.11.2 Oshkosh Corporation Business Overview

12.11.3 Oshkosh Corporation Heavy Duty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Oshkosh Corporation Heavy Duty Equipment Products Offered

12.11.5 Oshkosh Corporation Recent Development

12.12 Paccar

12.12.1 Paccar Corporation Information

12.12.2 Paccar Business Overview

12.12.3 Paccar Heavy Duty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Paccar Heavy Duty Equipment Products Offered

12.12.5 Paccar Recent Development

12.13 Peterbilt

12.13.1 Peterbilt Corporation Information

12.13.2 Peterbilt Business Overview

12.13.3 Peterbilt Heavy Duty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Peterbilt Heavy Duty Equipment Products Offered

12.13.5 Peterbilt Recent Development

12.14 ScaniaAB

12.14.1 ScaniaAB Corporation Information

12.14.2 ScaniaAB Business Overview

12.14.3 ScaniaAB Heavy Duty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 ScaniaAB Heavy Duty Equipment Products Offered

12.14.5 ScaniaAB Recent Development

12.15 Tata Motors

12.15.1 Tata Motors Corporation Information

12.15.2 Tata Motors Business Overview

12.15.3 Tata Motors Heavy Duty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Tata Motors Heavy Duty Equipment Products Offered

12.15.5 Tata Motors Recent Development

12.16 Toyota

12.16.1 Toyota Corporation Information

12.16.2 Toyota Business Overview

12.16.3 Toyota Heavy Duty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Toyota Heavy Duty Equipment Products Offered

12.16.5 Toyota Recent Development

12.17 Volkswagen

12.17.1 Volkswagen Corporation Information

12.17.2 Volkswagen Business Overview

12.17.3 Volkswagen Heavy Duty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Volkswagen Heavy Duty Equipment Products Offered

12.17.5 Volkswagen Recent Development

12.18 Volvo

12.18.1 Volvo Corporation Information

12.18.2 Volvo Business Overview

12.18.3 Volvo Heavy Duty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Volvo Heavy Duty Equipment Products Offered

12.18.5 Volvo Recent Development

12.19 China National Heavy Duty

12.19.1 China National Heavy Duty Corporation Information

12.19.2 China National Heavy Duty Business Overview

12.19.3 China National Heavy Duty Heavy Duty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 China National Heavy Duty Heavy Duty Equipment Products Offered

12.19.5 China National Heavy Duty Recent Development

13 Heavy Duty Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Heavy Duty Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Heavy Duty Equipment

13.4 Heavy Duty Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Heavy Duty Equipment Distributors List

14.3 Heavy Duty Equipment Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Heavy Duty Equipment Market Trends

15.2 Heavy Duty Equipment Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Heavy Duty Equipment Market Challenges

15.4 Heavy Duty Equipment Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”