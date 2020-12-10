“

The report titled Global Wooden Decking Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wooden Decking market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wooden Decking market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wooden Decking market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wooden Decking market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wooden Decking report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wooden Decking report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wooden Decking market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wooden Decking market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wooden Decking market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wooden Decking market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wooden Decking market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Humboldt Redwood Company, West Fraser Timber, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Mendocino Redwood Company, Universal Forest Products, Weyerhaeuser Company, Cox Industries, Setra Group, Metsä Group, James Latham, Vetedy Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Pressure Treated Wood

Redwood

Cedar

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Non-residential



The Wooden Decking Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wooden Decking market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wooden Decking market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wooden Decking market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wooden Decking industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wooden Decking market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wooden Decking market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wooden Decking market?

Table of Contents:

1 Wooden Decking Market Overview

1.1 Wooden Decking Product Scope

1.2 Wooden Decking Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wooden Decking Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Pressure Treated Wood

1.2.3 Redwood

1.2.4 Cedar

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Wooden Decking Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Wooden Decking Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-residential

1.4 Wooden Decking Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Wooden Decking Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Wooden Decking Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Wooden Decking Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Wooden Decking Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Wooden Decking Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Wooden Decking Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Wooden Decking Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Wooden Decking Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Wooden Decking Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Wooden Decking Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Wooden Decking Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Wooden Decking Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Wooden Decking Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Wooden Decking Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Wooden Decking Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Wooden Decking Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Wooden Decking Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Wooden Decking Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Wooden Decking Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Wooden Decking Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wooden Decking as of 2019)

3.4 Global Wooden Decking Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Wooden Decking Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Wooden Decking Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Wooden Decking Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Wooden Decking Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Wooden Decking Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Wooden Decking Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Wooden Decking Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Wooden Decking Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Wooden Decking Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Wooden Decking Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Wooden Decking Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Wooden Decking Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Wooden Decking Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Wooden Decking Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Wooden Decking Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Wooden Decking Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Wooden Decking Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Wooden Decking Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Wooden Decking Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Wooden Decking Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Wooden Decking Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Wooden Decking Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Wooden Decking Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Wooden Decking Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wooden Decking Business

12.1 Humboldt Redwood Company

12.1.1 Humboldt Redwood Company Corporation Information

12.1.2 Humboldt Redwood Company Business Overview

12.1.3 Humboldt Redwood Company Wooden Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Humboldt Redwood Company Wooden Decking Products Offered

12.1.5 Humboldt Redwood Company Recent Development

12.2 West Fraser Timber

12.2.1 West Fraser Timber Corporation Information

12.2.2 West Fraser Timber Business Overview

12.2.3 West Fraser Timber Wooden Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 West Fraser Timber Wooden Decking Products Offered

12.2.5 West Fraser Timber Recent Development

12.3 UPM-Kymmene Corporation

12.3.1 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Business Overview

12.3.3 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Wooden Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Wooden Decking Products Offered

12.3.5 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Mendocino Redwood Company

12.4.1 Mendocino Redwood Company Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mendocino Redwood Company Business Overview

12.4.3 Mendocino Redwood Company Wooden Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Mendocino Redwood Company Wooden Decking Products Offered

12.4.5 Mendocino Redwood Company Recent Development

12.5 Universal Forest Products

12.5.1 Universal Forest Products Corporation Information

12.5.2 Universal Forest Products Business Overview

12.5.3 Universal Forest Products Wooden Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Universal Forest Products Wooden Decking Products Offered

12.5.5 Universal Forest Products Recent Development

12.6 Weyerhaeuser Company

12.6.1 Weyerhaeuser Company Corporation Information

12.6.2 Weyerhaeuser Company Business Overview

12.6.3 Weyerhaeuser Company Wooden Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Weyerhaeuser Company Wooden Decking Products Offered

12.6.5 Weyerhaeuser Company Recent Development

12.7 Cox Industries

12.7.1 Cox Industries Corporation Information

12.7.2 Cox Industries Business Overview

12.7.3 Cox Industries Wooden Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Cox Industries Wooden Decking Products Offered

12.7.5 Cox Industries Recent Development

12.8 Setra Group

12.8.1 Setra Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Setra Group Business Overview

12.8.3 Setra Group Wooden Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Setra Group Wooden Decking Products Offered

12.8.5 Setra Group Recent Development

12.9 Metsä Group

12.9.1 Metsä Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Metsä Group Business Overview

12.9.3 Metsä Group Wooden Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Metsä Group Wooden Decking Products Offered

12.9.5 Metsä Group Recent Development

12.10 James Latham

12.10.1 James Latham Corporation Information

12.10.2 James Latham Business Overview

12.10.3 James Latham Wooden Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 James Latham Wooden Decking Products Offered

12.10.5 James Latham Recent Development

12.11 Vetedy Group

12.11.1 Vetedy Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 Vetedy Group Business Overview

12.11.3 Vetedy Group Wooden Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Vetedy Group Wooden Decking Products Offered

12.11.5 Vetedy Group Recent Development

13 Wooden Decking Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Wooden Decking Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wooden Decking

13.4 Wooden Decking Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Wooden Decking Distributors List

14.3 Wooden Decking Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Wooden Decking Market Trends

15.2 Wooden Decking Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Wooden Decking Market Challenges

15.4 Wooden Decking Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

