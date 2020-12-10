“

The report titled Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Antifouling Paints and Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Antifouling Paints and Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Antifouling Paints and Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Antifouling Paints and Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Antifouling Paints and Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Antifouling Paints and Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Antifouling Paints and Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Antifouling Paints and Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Antifouling Paints and Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Antifouling Paints and Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Antifouling Paints and Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Akzo Nobel, BASF, Nippon Paint Marine Coatings, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams Company, Jotun, Hempel, Chugoku Marine Paints, Boero Yachtcoatings, Kop-Coat Marine Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Copper-based

Self-Polishing Copolymer

Hybrid

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Shipping Vessels

Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms

Fishing Boats

Yachts & Other Boats

Inland Waterways Transport

Mooring Lines



The Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Antifouling Paints and Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Antifouling Paints and Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Antifouling Paints and Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Antifouling Paints and Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Antifouling Paints and Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Antifouling Paints and Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Antifouling Paints and Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Product Scope

1.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Copper-based

1.2.3 Self-Polishing Copolymer

1.2.4 Hybrid

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Shipping Vessels

1.3.3 Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms

1.3.4 Fishing Boats

1.3.5 Yachts & Other Boats

1.3.6 Inland Waterways Transport

1.3.7 Mooring Lines

1.4 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Antifouling Paints and Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Antifouling Paints and Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Antifouling Paints and Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Antifouling Paints and Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Antifouling Paints and Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Antifouling Paints and Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Antifouling Paints and Coatings Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Antifouling Paints and Coatings Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Antifouling Paints and Coatings as of 2019)

3.4 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Antifouling Paints and Coatings Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Antifouling Paints and Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Antifouling Paints and Coatings Business

12.1 Akzo Nobel

12.1.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information

12.1.2 Akzo Nobel Business Overview

12.1.3 Akzo Nobel Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Akzo Nobel Antifouling Paints and Coatings Products Offered

12.1.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Development

12.2 BASF

12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF Business Overview

12.2.3 BASF Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 BASF Antifouling Paints and Coatings Products Offered

12.2.5 BASF Recent Development

12.3 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings

12.3.1 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Business Overview

12.3.3 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Antifouling Paints and Coatings Products Offered

12.3.5 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Recent Development

12.4 PPG Industries

12.4.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 PPG Industries Business Overview

12.4.3 PPG Industries Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 PPG Industries Antifouling Paints and Coatings Products Offered

12.4.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

12.5 Sherwin-Williams Company

12.5.1 Sherwin-Williams Company Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sherwin-Williams Company Business Overview

12.5.3 Sherwin-Williams Company Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Sherwin-Williams Company Antifouling Paints and Coatings Products Offered

12.5.5 Sherwin-Williams Company Recent Development

12.6 Jotun

12.6.1 Jotun Corporation Information

12.6.2 Jotun Business Overview

12.6.3 Jotun Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Jotun Antifouling Paints and Coatings Products Offered

12.6.5 Jotun Recent Development

12.7 Hempel

12.7.1 Hempel Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hempel Business Overview

12.7.3 Hempel Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Hempel Antifouling Paints and Coatings Products Offered

12.7.5 Hempel Recent Development

12.8 Chugoku Marine Paints

12.8.1 Chugoku Marine Paints Corporation Information

12.8.2 Chugoku Marine Paints Business Overview

12.8.3 Chugoku Marine Paints Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Chugoku Marine Paints Antifouling Paints and Coatings Products Offered

12.8.5 Chugoku Marine Paints Recent Development

12.9 Boero Yachtcoatings

12.9.1 Boero Yachtcoatings Corporation Information

12.9.2 Boero Yachtcoatings Business Overview

12.9.3 Boero Yachtcoatings Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Boero Yachtcoatings Antifouling Paints and Coatings Products Offered

12.9.5 Boero Yachtcoatings Recent Development

12.10 Kop-Coat Marine Group

12.10.1 Kop-Coat Marine Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 Kop-Coat Marine Group Business Overview

12.10.3 Kop-Coat Marine Group Antifouling Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Kop-Coat Marine Group Antifouling Paints and Coatings Products Offered

12.10.5 Kop-Coat Marine Group Recent Development

13 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Antifouling Paints and Coatings

13.4 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Distributors List

14.3 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Trends

15.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Challenges

15.4 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

