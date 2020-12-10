“

The report titled Global Hosiery Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hosiery market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hosiery market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hosiery market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hosiery market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hosiery report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hosiery report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hosiery market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hosiery market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hosiery market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hosiery market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hosiery market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Hanesbrands, Golden Lady, Gilden Activewear, CSP International, Kayser-Roth, Gold Toe-Moretz, Donna Karan International, Wolford, HCI Direct, Triumph Apparel Corporation, Grupo Synkro

Market Segmentation by Product: Body Stockings

Compression Stockings

Knee Highs and Hold-Ups

Stockings

Socks

Tights

Toe Socks



Market Segmentation by Application: Mass Merchant

Mono-Brand Outlet

Online Store

Departmental Store

Others



The Hosiery Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hosiery market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hosiery market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hosiery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hosiery industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hosiery market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hosiery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hosiery market?

Table of Contents:

1 Hosiery Market Overview

1.1 Hosiery Product Scope

1.2 Hosiery Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hosiery Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Body Stockings

1.2.3 Compression Stockings

1.2.4 Knee Highs and Hold-Ups

1.2.5 Stockings

1.2.6 Socks

1.2.7 Tights

1.2.8 Toe Socks

1.3 Hosiery Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Hosiery Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Mass Merchant

1.3.3 Mono-Brand Outlet

1.3.4 Online Store

1.3.5 Departmental Store

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Hosiery Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Hosiery Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Hosiery Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Hosiery Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Hosiery Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Hosiery Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Hosiery Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Hosiery Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Hosiery Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Hosiery Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Hosiery Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Hosiery Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Hosiery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Hosiery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Hosiery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Hosiery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Hosiery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Hosiery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Hosiery Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Hosiery Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Hosiery Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Hosiery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Hosiery as of 2019)

3.4 Global Hosiery Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Hosiery Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Hosiery Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Hosiery Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Hosiery Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Hosiery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Hosiery Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Hosiery Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Hosiery Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Hosiery Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Hosiery Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Hosiery Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Hosiery Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Hosiery Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Hosiery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Hosiery Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Hosiery Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Hosiery Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Hosiery Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Hosiery Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Hosiery Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Hosiery Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Hosiery Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Hosiery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Hosiery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Hosiery Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Hosiery Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Hosiery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Hosiery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Hosiery Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Hosiery Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Hosiery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Hosiery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Hosiery Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Hosiery Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Hosiery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Hosiery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Hosiery Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Hosiery Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Hosiery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Hosiery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Hosiery Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Hosiery Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Hosiery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Hosiery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hosiery Business

12.1 Hanesbrands

12.1.1 Hanesbrands Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hanesbrands Business Overview

12.1.3 Hanesbrands Hosiery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Hanesbrands Hosiery Products Offered

12.1.5 Hanesbrands Recent Development

12.2 Golden Lady

12.2.1 Golden Lady Corporation Information

12.2.2 Golden Lady Business Overview

12.2.3 Golden Lady Hosiery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Golden Lady Hosiery Products Offered

12.2.5 Golden Lady Recent Development

12.3 Gilden Activewear

12.3.1 Gilden Activewear Corporation Information

12.3.2 Gilden Activewear Business Overview

12.3.3 Gilden Activewear Hosiery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Gilden Activewear Hosiery Products Offered

12.3.5 Gilden Activewear Recent Development

12.4 CSP International

12.4.1 CSP International Corporation Information

12.4.2 CSP International Business Overview

12.4.3 CSP International Hosiery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 CSP International Hosiery Products Offered

12.4.5 CSP International Recent Development

12.5 Kayser-Roth

12.5.1 Kayser-Roth Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kayser-Roth Business Overview

12.5.3 Kayser-Roth Hosiery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Kayser-Roth Hosiery Products Offered

12.5.5 Kayser-Roth Recent Development

12.6 Gold Toe-Moretz

12.6.1 Gold Toe-Moretz Corporation Information

12.6.2 Gold Toe-Moretz Business Overview

12.6.3 Gold Toe-Moretz Hosiery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Gold Toe-Moretz Hosiery Products Offered

12.6.5 Gold Toe-Moretz Recent Development

12.7 Donna Karan International

12.7.1 Donna Karan International Corporation Information

12.7.2 Donna Karan International Business Overview

12.7.3 Donna Karan International Hosiery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Donna Karan International Hosiery Products Offered

12.7.5 Donna Karan International Recent Development

12.8 Wolford

12.8.1 Wolford Corporation Information

12.8.2 Wolford Business Overview

12.8.3 Wolford Hosiery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Wolford Hosiery Products Offered

12.8.5 Wolford Recent Development

12.9 HCI Direct

12.9.1 HCI Direct Corporation Information

12.9.2 HCI Direct Business Overview

12.9.3 HCI Direct Hosiery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 HCI Direct Hosiery Products Offered

12.9.5 HCI Direct Recent Development

12.10 Triumph Apparel Corporation

12.10.1 Triumph Apparel Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Triumph Apparel Corporation Business Overview

12.10.3 Triumph Apparel Corporation Hosiery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Triumph Apparel Corporation Hosiery Products Offered

12.10.5 Triumph Apparel Corporation Recent Development

12.11 Grupo Synkro

12.11.1 Grupo Synkro Corporation Information

12.11.2 Grupo Synkro Business Overview

12.11.3 Grupo Synkro Hosiery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Grupo Synkro Hosiery Products Offered

12.11.5 Grupo Synkro Recent Development

13 Hosiery Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Hosiery Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hosiery

13.4 Hosiery Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Hosiery Distributors List

14.3 Hosiery Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Hosiery Market Trends

15.2 Hosiery Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Hosiery Market Challenges

15.4 Hosiery Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”