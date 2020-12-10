“

The report titled Global Swimwear or Beachwear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Swimwear or Beachwear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Swimwear or Beachwear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Swimwear or Beachwear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Swimwear or Beachwear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Swimwear or Beachwear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Swimwear or Beachwear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Swimwear or Beachwear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Swimwear or Beachwear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Swimwear or Beachwear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Swimwear or Beachwear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Swimwear or Beachwear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Arena Italia, American Apparel, Diana Sport, Eveden Group, O’Neill, NOZONE Clothing, PARAH, Speedo International, Pentland Group, Perry Ellis International, Quiksilver, Seafolly, Seaspray Swimwear, TYR Sport, Tefron, PVH Corp

Market Segmentation by Product: Men’s Wear

Women’s Wear

Kids’ Wear



Market Segmentation by Application: Casual Clothing

Beach Wear

Swim Trunks

Wet Suits

Racing Suits

Others



The Swimwear or Beachwear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Swimwear or Beachwear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Swimwear or Beachwear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Swimwear or Beachwear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Swimwear or Beachwear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Swimwear or Beachwear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Swimwear or Beachwear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Swimwear or Beachwear market?

Table of Contents:

1 Swimwear or Beachwear Market Overview

1.1 Swimwear or Beachwear Product Scope

1.2 Swimwear or Beachwear Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Men’s Wear

1.2.3 Women’s Wear

1.2.4 Kids’ Wear

1.3 Swimwear or Beachwear Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Casual Clothing

1.3.3 Beach Wear

1.3.4 Swim Trunks

1.3.5 Wet Suits

1.3.6 Racing Suits

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Swimwear or Beachwear Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Swimwear or Beachwear Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Swimwear or Beachwear Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Swimwear or Beachwear Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Swimwear or Beachwear Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Swimwear or Beachwear Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Swimwear or Beachwear Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Swimwear or Beachwear Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Swimwear or Beachwear Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Swimwear or Beachwear Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Swimwear or Beachwear as of 2019)

3.4 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Swimwear or Beachwear Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Swimwear or Beachwear Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Swimwear or Beachwear Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Swimwear or Beachwear Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Swimwear or Beachwear Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Swimwear or Beachwear Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Swimwear or Beachwear Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Swimwear or Beachwear Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Swimwear or Beachwear Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Swimwear or Beachwear Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Swimwear or Beachwear Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Swimwear or Beachwear Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Swimwear or Beachwear Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Swimwear or Beachwear Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Swimwear or Beachwear Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Swimwear or Beachwear Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Swimwear or Beachwear Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Swimwear or Beachwear Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Swimwear or Beachwear Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Swimwear or Beachwear Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Swimwear or Beachwear Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Swimwear or Beachwear Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Swimwear or Beachwear Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Swimwear or Beachwear Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Swimwear or Beachwear Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Swimwear or Beachwear Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Swimwear or Beachwear Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Swimwear or Beachwear Business

12.1 Arena Italia

12.1.1 Arena Italia Corporation Information

12.1.2 Arena Italia Business Overview

12.1.3 Arena Italia Swimwear or Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Arena Italia Swimwear or Beachwear Products Offered

12.1.5 Arena Italia Recent Development

12.2 American Apparel

12.2.1 American Apparel Corporation Information

12.2.2 American Apparel Business Overview

12.2.3 American Apparel Swimwear or Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 American Apparel Swimwear or Beachwear Products Offered

12.2.5 American Apparel Recent Development

12.3 Diana Sport

12.3.1 Diana Sport Corporation Information

12.3.2 Diana Sport Business Overview

12.3.3 Diana Sport Swimwear or Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Diana Sport Swimwear or Beachwear Products Offered

12.3.5 Diana Sport Recent Development

12.4 Eveden Group

12.4.1 Eveden Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 Eveden Group Business Overview

12.4.3 Eveden Group Swimwear or Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Eveden Group Swimwear or Beachwear Products Offered

12.4.5 Eveden Group Recent Development

12.5 O’Neill

12.5.1 O’Neill Corporation Information

12.5.2 O’Neill Business Overview

12.5.3 O’Neill Swimwear or Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 O’Neill Swimwear or Beachwear Products Offered

12.5.5 O’Neill Recent Development

12.6 NOZONE Clothing

12.6.1 NOZONE Clothing Corporation Information

12.6.2 NOZONE Clothing Business Overview

12.6.3 NOZONE Clothing Swimwear or Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 NOZONE Clothing Swimwear or Beachwear Products Offered

12.6.5 NOZONE Clothing Recent Development

12.7 PARAH

12.7.1 PARAH Corporation Information

12.7.2 PARAH Business Overview

12.7.3 PARAH Swimwear or Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 PARAH Swimwear or Beachwear Products Offered

12.7.5 PARAH Recent Development

12.8 Speedo International

12.8.1 Speedo International Corporation Information

12.8.2 Speedo International Business Overview

12.8.3 Speedo International Swimwear or Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Speedo International Swimwear or Beachwear Products Offered

12.8.5 Speedo International Recent Development

12.9 Pentland Group

12.9.1 Pentland Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Pentland Group Business Overview

12.9.3 Pentland Group Swimwear or Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Pentland Group Swimwear or Beachwear Products Offered

12.9.5 Pentland Group Recent Development

12.10 Perry Ellis International

12.10.1 Perry Ellis International Corporation Information

12.10.2 Perry Ellis International Business Overview

12.10.3 Perry Ellis International Swimwear or Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Perry Ellis International Swimwear or Beachwear Products Offered

12.10.5 Perry Ellis International Recent Development

12.11 Quiksilver

12.11.1 Quiksilver Corporation Information

12.11.2 Quiksilver Business Overview

12.11.3 Quiksilver Swimwear or Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Quiksilver Swimwear or Beachwear Products Offered

12.11.5 Quiksilver Recent Development

12.12 Seafolly

12.12.1 Seafolly Corporation Information

12.12.2 Seafolly Business Overview

12.12.3 Seafolly Swimwear or Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Seafolly Swimwear or Beachwear Products Offered

12.12.5 Seafolly Recent Development

12.13 Seaspray Swimwear

12.13.1 Seaspray Swimwear Corporation Information

12.13.2 Seaspray Swimwear Business Overview

12.13.3 Seaspray Swimwear Swimwear or Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Seaspray Swimwear Swimwear or Beachwear Products Offered

12.13.5 Seaspray Swimwear Recent Development

12.14 TYR Sport

12.14.1 TYR Sport Corporation Information

12.14.2 TYR Sport Business Overview

12.14.3 TYR Sport Swimwear or Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 TYR Sport Swimwear or Beachwear Products Offered

12.14.5 TYR Sport Recent Development

12.15 Tefron

12.15.1 Tefron Corporation Information

12.15.2 Tefron Business Overview

12.15.3 Tefron Swimwear or Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Tefron Swimwear or Beachwear Products Offered

12.15.5 Tefron Recent Development

12.16 PVH Corp

12.16.1 PVH Corp Corporation Information

12.16.2 PVH Corp Business Overview

12.16.3 PVH Corp Swimwear or Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 PVH Corp Swimwear or Beachwear Products Offered

12.16.5 PVH Corp Recent Development

13 Swimwear or Beachwear Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Swimwear or Beachwear Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Swimwear or Beachwear

13.4 Swimwear or Beachwear Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Swimwear or Beachwear Distributors List

14.3 Swimwear or Beachwear Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Swimwear or Beachwear Market Trends

15.2 Swimwear or Beachwear Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Swimwear or Beachwear Market Challenges

15.4 Swimwear or Beachwear Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”