The report titled Global HVAC Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global HVAC market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global HVAC market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global HVAC market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global HVAC market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The HVAC report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the HVAC report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global HVAC market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global HVAC market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global HVAC market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global HVAC market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global HVAC market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Samsung Electronics, Toshiba Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand, Johnson Control International, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Midea Group, Gree Electric, United Technologies Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Daikin Industries

Market Segmentation by Product: Direct Expansion Systems

Central Air Conditioning Systems



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial Real Estate

Institutional

Marine & Offshore

Oil & Gas

Power

Others



The HVAC Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global HVAC market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global HVAC market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the HVAC market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in HVAC industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global HVAC market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global HVAC market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global HVAC market?

Table of Contents:

1 HVAC Market Overview

1.1 HVAC Product Scope

1.2 HVAC Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global HVAC Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Direct Expansion Systems

1.2.3 Central Air Conditioning Systems

1.3 HVAC Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global HVAC Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial Real Estate

1.3.4 Institutional

1.3.5 Marine & Offshore

1.3.6 Oil & Gas

1.3.7 Power

1.3.8 Others

1.4 HVAC Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global HVAC Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global HVAC Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global HVAC Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 HVAC Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global HVAC Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global HVAC Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global HVAC Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global HVAC Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global HVAC Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global HVAC Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global HVAC Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States HVAC Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe HVAC Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China HVAC Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan HVAC Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia HVAC Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India HVAC Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global HVAC Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top HVAC Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top HVAC Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global HVAC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in HVAC as of 2019)

3.4 Global HVAC Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers HVAC Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key HVAC Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global HVAC Market Size by Type

4.1 Global HVAC Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global HVAC Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global HVAC Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global HVAC Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global HVAC Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global HVAC Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global HVAC Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global HVAC Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global HVAC Market Size by Application

5.1 Global HVAC Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global HVAC Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global HVAC Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global HVAC Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global HVAC Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global HVAC Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global HVAC Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global HVAC Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States HVAC Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States HVAC Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States HVAC Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States HVAC Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe HVAC Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe HVAC Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe HVAC Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe HVAC Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China HVAC Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China HVAC Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China HVAC Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China HVAC Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan HVAC Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan HVAC Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan HVAC Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan HVAC Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia HVAC Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia HVAC Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia HVAC Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia HVAC Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India HVAC Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India HVAC Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India HVAC Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India HVAC Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in HVAC Business

12.1 Samsung Electronics

12.1.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

12.1.2 Samsung Electronics Business Overview

12.1.3 Samsung Electronics HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Samsung Electronics HVAC Products Offered

12.1.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

12.2 Toshiba Corporation

12.2.1 Toshiba Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Toshiba Corporation Business Overview

12.2.3 Toshiba Corporation HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Toshiba Corporation HVAC Products Offered

12.2.5 Toshiba Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Ingersoll-Rand

12.3.1 Ingersoll-Rand Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ingersoll-Rand Business Overview

12.3.3 Ingersoll-Rand HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Ingersoll-Rand HVAC Products Offered

12.3.5 Ingersoll-Rand Recent Development

12.4 Johnson Control International

12.4.1 Johnson Control International Corporation Information

12.4.2 Johnson Control International Business Overview

12.4.3 Johnson Control International HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Johnson Control International HVAC Products Offered

12.4.5 Johnson Control International Recent Development

12.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

12.5.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Business Overview

12.5.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation HVAC Products Offered

12.5.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Midea Group

12.6.1 Midea Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Midea Group Business Overview

12.6.3 Midea Group HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Midea Group HVAC Products Offered

12.6.5 Midea Group Recent Development

12.7 Gree Electric

12.7.1 Gree Electric Corporation Information

12.7.2 Gree Electric Business Overview

12.7.3 Gree Electric HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Gree Electric HVAC Products Offered

12.7.5 Gree Electric Recent Development

12.8 United Technologies Corporation

12.8.1 United Technologies Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 United Technologies Corporation Business Overview

12.8.3 United Technologies Corporation HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 United Technologies Corporation HVAC Products Offered

12.8.5 United Technologies Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Panasonic Corporation

12.9.1 Panasonic Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Panasonic Corporation Business Overview

12.9.3 Panasonic Corporation HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Panasonic Corporation HVAC Products Offered

12.9.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development

12.10 Daikin Industries

12.10.1 Daikin Industries Corporation Information

12.10.2 Daikin Industries Business Overview

12.10.3 Daikin Industries HVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Daikin Industries HVAC Products Offered

12.10.5 Daikin Industries Recent Development

13 HVAC Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 HVAC Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of HVAC

13.4 HVAC Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 HVAC Distributors List

14.3 HVAC Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 HVAC Market Trends

15.2 HVAC Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 HVAC Market Challenges

15.4 HVAC Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

