The report titled Global HVAC Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global HVAC Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global HVAC Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global HVAC Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global HVAC Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The HVAC Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the HVAC Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global HVAC Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global HVAC Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global HVAC Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global HVAC Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global HVAC Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Carrier, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ingersoll Rand, Johnson Controls, LG Electronics

Market Segmentation by Product: Furnace

Heat Pump

Central Air Conditioning

Room Air Conditioning

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Non-Residential

Residential



The HVAC Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global HVAC Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global HVAC Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the HVAC Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in HVAC Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global HVAC Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global HVAC Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global HVAC Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 HVAC Equipment Market Overview

1.1 HVAC Equipment Product Scope

1.2 HVAC Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global HVAC Equipment Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Furnace

1.2.3 Heat Pump

1.2.4 Central Air Conditioning

1.2.5 Room Air Conditioning

1.2.6 Others

1.3 HVAC Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global HVAC Equipment Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Non-Residential

1.3.3 Residential

1.4 HVAC Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global HVAC Equipment Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global HVAC Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global HVAC Equipment Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 HVAC Equipment Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global HVAC Equipment Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global HVAC Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global HVAC Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global HVAC Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global HVAC Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global HVAC Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global HVAC Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States HVAC Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe HVAC Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China HVAC Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan HVAC Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia HVAC Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India HVAC Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global HVAC Equipment Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top HVAC Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top HVAC Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global HVAC Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in HVAC Equipment as of 2019)

3.4 Global HVAC Equipment Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers HVAC Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key HVAC Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global HVAC Equipment Market Size by Type

4.1 Global HVAC Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global HVAC Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global HVAC Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global HVAC Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global HVAC Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global HVAC Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global HVAC Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global HVAC Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global HVAC Equipment Market Size by Application

5.1 Global HVAC Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global HVAC Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global HVAC Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global HVAC Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global HVAC Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global HVAC Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global HVAC Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global HVAC Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States HVAC Equipment Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States HVAC Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States HVAC Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States HVAC Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe HVAC Equipment Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe HVAC Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe HVAC Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe HVAC Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China HVAC Equipment Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China HVAC Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China HVAC Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China HVAC Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan HVAC Equipment Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan HVAC Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan HVAC Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan HVAC Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia HVAC Equipment Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia HVAC Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia HVAC Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia HVAC Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India HVAC Equipment Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India HVAC Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India HVAC Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India HVAC Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in HVAC Equipment Business

12.1 Carrier

12.1.1 Carrier Corporation Information

12.1.2 Carrier Business Overview

12.1.3 Carrier HVAC Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Carrier HVAC Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 Carrier Recent Development

12.2 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

12.2.1 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Corporation Information

12.2.2 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Business Overview

12.2.3 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES HVAC Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES HVAC Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Recent Development

12.3 Ingersoll Rand

12.3.1 Ingersoll Rand Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ingersoll Rand Business Overview

12.3.3 Ingersoll Rand HVAC Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Ingersoll Rand HVAC Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 Ingersoll Rand Recent Development

12.4 Johnson Controls

12.4.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

12.4.2 Johnson Controls Business Overview

12.4.3 Johnson Controls HVAC Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Johnson Controls HVAC Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

12.5 LG Electronics

12.5.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information

12.5.2 LG Electronics Business Overview

12.5.3 LG Electronics HVAC Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 LG Electronics HVAC Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 LG Electronics Recent Development

…

13 HVAC Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 HVAC Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of HVAC Equipment

13.4 HVAC Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 HVAC Equipment Distributors List

14.3 HVAC Equipment Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 HVAC Equipment Market Trends

15.2 HVAC Equipment Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 HVAC Equipment Market Challenges

15.4 HVAC Equipment Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

