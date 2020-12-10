“

The report titled Global Travel and Business Bags Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Travel and Business Bags market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Travel and Business Bags market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Travel and Business Bags market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Travel and Business Bags market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Travel and Business Bags report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Travel and Business Bags report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Travel and Business Bags market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Travel and Business Bags market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Travel and Business Bags market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Travel and Business Bags market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Travel and Business Bags market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Antler, Delsey, Rimowa, Samsonite, VF Corp

Market Segmentation by Product: Duffle Bags

Trolley Bags

Suitcases

Backpacks

Business Bags



Market Segmentation by Application: Online Retail

Offline Retail



The Travel and Business Bags Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Travel and Business Bags market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Travel and Business Bags market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Travel and Business Bags market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Travel and Business Bags industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Travel and Business Bags market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Travel and Business Bags market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Travel and Business Bags market?

Table of Contents:

1 Travel and Business Bags Market Overview

1.1 Travel and Business Bags Product Scope

1.2 Travel and Business Bags Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Travel and Business Bags Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Duffle Bags

1.2.3 Trolley Bags

1.2.4 Suitcases

1.2.5 Backpacks

1.2.6 Business Bags

1.3 Travel and Business Bags Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Travel and Business Bags Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Online Retail

1.3.3 Offline Retail

1.4 Travel and Business Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Travel and Business Bags Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Travel and Business Bags Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Travel and Business Bags Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Travel and Business Bags Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Travel and Business Bags Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Travel and Business Bags Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Travel and Business Bags Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Travel and Business Bags Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Travel and Business Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Travel and Business Bags Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Travel and Business Bags Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Travel and Business Bags Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Travel and Business Bags Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Travel and Business Bags Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Travel and Business Bags Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Travel and Business Bags Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Travel and Business Bags Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Travel and Business Bags Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Travel and Business Bags Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Travel and Business Bags Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Travel and Business Bags Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Travel and Business Bags as of 2019)

3.4 Global Travel and Business Bags Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Travel and Business Bags Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Travel and Business Bags Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Travel and Business Bags Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Travel and Business Bags Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Travel and Business Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Travel and Business Bags Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Travel and Business Bags Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Travel and Business Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Travel and Business Bags Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Travel and Business Bags Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Travel and Business Bags Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Travel and Business Bags Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Travel and Business Bags Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Travel and Business Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Travel and Business Bags Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Travel and Business Bags Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Travel and Business Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Travel and Business Bags Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Travel and Business Bags Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Travel and Business Bags Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Travel and Business Bags Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Travel and Business Bags Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Travel and Business Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Travel and Business Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Travel and Business Bags Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Travel and Business Bags Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Travel and Business Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Travel and Business Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Travel and Business Bags Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Travel and Business Bags Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Travel and Business Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Travel and Business Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Travel and Business Bags Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Travel and Business Bags Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Travel and Business Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Travel and Business Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Travel and Business Bags Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Travel and Business Bags Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Travel and Business Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Travel and Business Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Travel and Business Bags Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Travel and Business Bags Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Travel and Business Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Travel and Business Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Travel and Business Bags Business

12.1 Antler

12.1.1 Antler Corporation Information

12.1.2 Antler Business Overview

12.1.3 Antler Travel and Business Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Antler Travel and Business Bags Products Offered

12.1.5 Antler Recent Development

12.2 Delsey

12.2.1 Delsey Corporation Information

12.2.2 Delsey Business Overview

12.2.3 Delsey Travel and Business Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Delsey Travel and Business Bags Products Offered

12.2.5 Delsey Recent Development

12.3 Rimowa

12.3.1 Rimowa Corporation Information

12.3.2 Rimowa Business Overview

12.3.3 Rimowa Travel and Business Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Rimowa Travel and Business Bags Products Offered

12.3.5 Rimowa Recent Development

12.4 Samsonite

12.4.1 Samsonite Corporation Information

12.4.2 Samsonite Business Overview

12.4.3 Samsonite Travel and Business Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Samsonite Travel and Business Bags Products Offered

12.4.5 Samsonite Recent Development

12.5 VF Corp

12.5.1 VF Corp Corporation Information

12.5.2 VF Corp Business Overview

12.5.3 VF Corp Travel and Business Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 VF Corp Travel and Business Bags Products Offered

12.5.5 VF Corp Recent Development

…

13 Travel and Business Bags Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Travel and Business Bags Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Travel and Business Bags

13.4 Travel and Business Bags Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Travel and Business Bags Distributors List

14.3 Travel and Business Bags Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Travel and Business Bags Market Trends

15.2 Travel and Business Bags Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Travel and Business Bags Market Challenges

15.4 Travel and Business Bags Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”