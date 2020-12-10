An ultrasound pulser IC is a high-speed, high-voltage ultrasound transmitter pulser IC. The IC has a built-in damping circuit that generates fast return-to-zero waveforms.

An ultrasound pulser IC consists of a control logic circuit, MOSFET gate drive buffers, level translators, clamp circuits, and high-current, high-voltage MOSFETs as the ultrasound transmitter pulser output stage

An ultrasound pulser IC is equipped with the HVCMOS technology for better performance

Ultrasound pulser ICs are used in applications in medical ultrasound imaging, pulse waveform generators, sonar and radar systems, and piezoelectric and capacitive transducers

Increasing Use in Healthcare Industry to Drive Global Ultrasound Pulser IC Market

The global healthcare industry is witnessing strong and steady growth, resulting in increased demand for non-invasive medical imaging modalities including ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and positron emission tomography (PET)

Ultrasound instruments have evolved over the years from heavy, trolley-based systems to lightweight and portable devices such as handheld battery-powered devices. These devices use ultrasound pulser ICs.

Increasing demand for portable ultrasound devices directly drives the global ultrasound pulser IC market

North America to Lead Global Ultrasound Pulser IC Market

In terms of region, the global ultrasound pulser IC market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global ultrasound pulser IC market during the forecast period. It is estimated to be followed by Europe, due to high demand for ultrasound medical devices in the region.

The ultrasound pulser IC market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, led by growth of the healthcare industry in the region. The market in Middle East & Africa and South America is expected to expand at a moderate pace in the near future. Middle East & Africa and South America offer high growth potential to the ultrasound pulser IC market.

Key Players in Global Market

Prominent players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the rising demand for ultrasound pulser ICs. Key players operating in the global ultrasound pulser IC market are:

STMicroelectronics

Maxim Integrated

ABLIC Inc.

Supertex Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Hitachi Ltd.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Global Ultrasound Pulser IC Market – Segmentation

The global ultrasound pulser IC market can be segmented based on:

Output Channel

Application

End-use Industry

Global Ultrasound Pulser IC Market, by Output Channel

Based on output channel, the global ultrasound pulser IC market can be divided into:

4 Channel

8 Channel

16 Channel

Global Ultrasound Pulser IC Market, by Application

In terms of application, the global ultrasound pulser IC market can be classified into:

Medical Ultrasound Imaging

Pulse Waveform Generators

Sonar and Radar Systems

Transducers (Piezoelectric, Capacitive)

Others

Global Ultrasound Pulser IC Market, by End-use Industry

Based on end-use industry, the global ultrasound pulser IC market can be categorized into:

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Electronics & Semiconductor

Others

