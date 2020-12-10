Tri State Observer

Power Operation Amplifiers Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Dec 10, 2020
  • A power operation amplifier is an integrated circuit that is employed to amplify weak electric signals. Furthermore, these amplifiers are useful for multiple applications including enhancement of the input signal and elimination of input signal noise.
  • Additionally, power operation amplifiers have other characteristics such as significant level of output current. Owing to these characteristics, power operation amplifiers are useful in various applications that require a prominent level of performance.
  • Power operation amplifiers are employed in different industries including automotive and consumer electronics. Their applications include consumer weight scales, industrial sensors, medical devices, power supplies, automotive motors, lamps, communication infrastructure, and various security devices that can be remotely controlled. 

Growing Industrial Automation and Rising Use in Automotive Industry Boosting Global Power Operation Amplifiers Market

  • Adoption of power operation amplifiers is growing across the world, owing to increase in their adoption in the industrial sector. Power operation amplifiers are widely used for industrial automation.
  • Furthermore, power operation amplifiers are increasingly being used in the automotive industry, as they offer a significant level of durability and reliability
  • In the automotive industry, these amplifiers are used in multiple applications such as batteries, electric power steering, advanced driving assistant systems, and light and rain sensors

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Power Operation Amplifiers Market

  • In terms of region, the global power operation amplifiers market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa
  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global power operation amplifiers market throughout the forecast period, as several manufacturers of power operation amplifiers operate in the region and they are constantly investing in the development of technologically advanced products to be used in several industry verticals, especially automotive and consumer electronics. Moreover, Asia Pacific is home to a large number of well-established players operating in the power operation amplifiers market. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India hold a major share of the market in the region. Furthermore, expanding presence of players in the consumer electronics sector and steady growth of consumer electronics and automotive industries in the region, especially in China, are factors expected to boost the market for power operation amplifiers in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.
  • The power operation amplifiers market in North America and Europe is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. The market is these regions is propelled by increasing adoption of industrial automation and emergence of smart vehicles in countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, and the U.K. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period. 

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global power operation amplifiers market was highly fragmented in 2018. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and development of new products to meet the risen demand for power operation amplifiers.

Key players operating in the global power operation amplifiers market are:

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated
  • Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC
  • Cirrus Logic, Inc.
  • ABLIC Inc.
  • Maxim Integrated
  • STMicroelectronics
  • TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION
  • Dialog Semiconductor
  • ROHM CO., LTD.
  • Diodes Incorporated
  • Renesas Electronics Corporation
  • Taiwan Semiconductor
  • Microchip Technology Inc. 

Global Power Operation Amplifiers Market: Research Scope 

Global Power Operation Amplifiers Market, by Type

  • Low-power Operation Amplifiers
  • High-voltage Operation Amplifiers
  • Precision and Low-noise Operation Amplifiers
  • Operation Amplifiers with CMOS Inputs
  • Low-offset-voltage Operation Amplifiers
  • Others 

Global Power Operation Amplifiers Market, by Channel

  • Single
  • Dual
  • Quad 

Global Power Operation Amplifiers Market, by End-use Industry

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Robotics
  • Automotive
  • Healthcare
  • Others

