Metal cleaning equipment are used to decontaminate metal parts or metal pieces which helps manufacturing industries to ensure safety, reliability, and top performance in their products. The type of equipment used depends on the industry where the cleaning equipment is being used. Metal cleaning equipment are also known by the name parts cleaning equipment or parts washing equipment, or simply parts washers. They are primarily based on the chemical type: solvent, and aqueous based. Solvent based cleaning equipment uses a concentrated version of the cleaning chemical whereas the aqueous cleaning equipment uses a water-based chemical; the cleaning chemical or solvent is diluted in an aqueous-based solution for use. Such equipment is in demand across industries due to their importance in the equipment maintenance process. Some of the key industries where metal cleaning equipment is used are aerospace & defense, general manufacturing, and automotive. Metal cleaning equipment is also used in the maintenance and restoration of historical structures. However, the type of equipment used for historical restoration purposes is varied because of the varied nature of the points of use. The primary market for metal cleaning equipment is however general manufacturing and aerospace & defense industries. The type of equipment also depends on the kind of contaminant generated and size of the part to be cleaned. Vapor degreasing method is used for the removal of heavy hydrocarbon-based contaminants, for which the regular pickling methods would not be as effective. Similarly, the size of the part to be cleaned determines the type of cleaning equipment used. The cleaning equipment used by manufacturers of precision parts are vastly different from the equipment used by general manufacturing industry. Precision manufacturers use the tunnel and cabin metal cleaning technology due to their capability to handle smaller parts. Spray cleaning is a washing type used to clean contaminants from hard-to-reach corners of large equipment as well as to remove cleaning chemicals from the nooks and crevices of the equipment. Thus, the metal cleaning equipment industry has a wide range of products to suit every cleaning requirement.

Request for a sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9896

The global metal cleaning equipment market is expected to reach around US$ 1,205.0 Mn by 2027. The North America metal cleaning equipment market accounted for the highest share valued at US$ 351.9 Mn in 2017. The market dynamics of the global metal cleaning equipment market are subject to factors mainly related to the growing focus on equipment efficiency and rising need for cleaning equipment customization due to diversifying manufacturing activities. North America and Europe dominate the metal cleaning equipment market due to higher level of industrialization and consequent higher demand for cleaning and maintenance equipment. The maintenance of equipment has gained increasing focus in recent years to reduce productivity losses due to inefficiency. Metal cleaning equipment form a key part of the repair and maintenance activity carried out by any industry. Additionally, as manufacturing activity diversifies to accommodate changing customer requirements, the kind of equipment used in their making changes in tandem. This would lead to customized requirements for cleaning and maintenance purposes. Also, as the customer profile changes, the kind of cleaning solutions required would change too. Thus, the need for customized cleaning solutions is expected to be a key driver for the global metal cleaning equipment market. The development of precision manufacturing industry is expected to boost the demand for the tunnel and cabin metal type metal cleaning equipment. Rising industrialization and manufacturing activity in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to boost the demand for metal cleaning equipment. High rate of economic growth and industrialization is being witnessed in this region which translates into greater growth potential for metal cleaning equipment manufacturers globally. Furthermore, there is a rise in focus on using environmentally friendly cleaning chemicals which is expected to drive demand for eco-friendly metal cleaning solvents.

One of the major challenges affecting the growth of the metal cleaning equipment market is the greater awareness and stricter implementation of environmental regulations and regulations governing workforce safety. The exposure to chemicals used in solvent cleaning processes has been proven to have adverse implications on reproductive, neurological, skin, and respiratory systems. This exposure arises as a result of thevapors and cleaning solutions that the worker comes in contact with during the metal cleaning process. Additionally, the discharge of effluents from aqueous cleaning processes pollutes the water bodies leading to adverse implications for aquatic biodiversity.Rising global concerns and awareness about these hazards is expected toforce metal cleaning equipment manufacturers to make requisite modifications in product design. The challenge to traditional equipment manufacturers is to make cleaning equipment as per changing needs of the economy.

Ask for brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=9896

Growing manufacturing sector in the Asia Pacific region, rising investment in automated cleaning equipment, and market penetration in untapped regions present key growth opportunities for manufacturers of metal cleaning equipment. Manufacturing activity in hitherto unexplored geographies is expected to give a big boost to manufacturers in the metal cleaning equipment market. Automation technology is a growing segment among metal cleaning equipment due to the streamlined process and cost savings.

Some of the key players profiled in the global metal cleaning equipment market are Cemastir Lavametalli srl, SBS Ecoclean Group, Höckh Metall-Reinigungsanlagen GmbH, Karl Roll GmbH & Co. KG, MecWash Systems Ltd, Metalwash Limited, Metalas Cleaning Systems, Rippert Anlagentechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Rösler Oberflächentechnik GmbH, and Pero Corporation.

The metal cleaning equipment market is segmented as below.

By Operational Mode

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Fully-Automatic

By Chemical Type

Solvent

Aqueous

By Technology

Open tank single stage

Open tank multi stage

Tunnel Metal

Cabin Metal

By Washing Type

Pickling/Immersion Cleaning Equipment

Spray Metal Cleaning Equipment

Vapor Phase Metal Cleaning Equipment

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com