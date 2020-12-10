Global Nano Zinc Oxide Market: Overview

The global nano zinc oxide market is expected to trace an upward trajectory of growth in the years to follow. Advancements in chemical analysis and testing have helped in syncing the requirements of various end-use industries. Zinc is a commercially-relevant mineral that finds its usage in multiple areas. The popularity of nano zinc oxide largely owes to the wide application portfolio of zinc across multiple industries. Owing to the factors mentioned above, it is safe to anticipate that the global nano zinc oxide market would grow at a boisterous rate in the years to follow. The importance of studying the chemical composition of zinc, and its related compounds, has played an integral role in market growth.

A syndicate report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) on the global nano zinc oxide market is a key source of information related to drivers, opportunities, and restraints. The global nano zinc oxide market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. The use of nano zinc oxide in the cosmetics industry has outdone all other uses.

Global Nano Zinc Oxide Market: Notable Developments

The need for paints and coatings has paved way for key developments in the nano zinc oxide market.

Research related to nanoparticles plays an integral role in the growth of the global nano zinc oxide market. The biocompatibility of zinc oxide has become a key area of interest for market players. The ability to develop valued cosmetic products from nano zinc oxide has become a key value proposition for the market vendors. Furthermore, discovery of nano-ranges of zinc particles has also created fresh opportunities for product development across the market.

The use of zinc oxide nanoparticles in cancer therapy has emerged as a key area of research. The College of Life Sciences, Kyung Hee University is engaged in the study of the biological effects of nano zinc oxide. The targeting capacity of nano zinc oxide can be an important cue for medical professionals and cancer specialists.

Global Nano Zinc Oxide Market: Growth Drivers

Advancements in Textiles Industry

The use of nano zinc oxide in the textiles industry is a nascent trend. As textile manufacturers experiment with their functional dynamics, the use of nanoparticles and organic substances has increased. Furthermore, coatings and paints used in the constructions industry are also blended with nano zinc oxide particles.

Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Products

The use of nano zinc oxide in cosmetic products has played a vital role in the growth of the global market. The cosmetics industry has become a key source of revenue for investors and multi-industry venture capitalists. Moreover, the demand for body lotions, facial creams, and other beauty care products has increased by a dramatic chase in recent times. The most prominent use of nano zinc oxide is in the production of sunscreen lotions. Hence, the rising demand for sunscreens amongst sportspersons and travellers has indirectly aided the growth of the global nano zinc oxide market.

Availability of multiple methods for the production of nano zinc oxide has eased the path for market vendors. Study of nanoparticles has emerged as a key area of interest for several key research entities. Besides, zinc nanoparticles are extensively used in animal studies. Owing to these factors, the global Nano zinc oxide market is projected to attract sustained revenues in the years to follow.

