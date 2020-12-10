Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the GABA (Gamma-aminobutyric acid) market.

GABA (Gamma-aminobutyric acid) Global Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

Report Overview:

GABA (Gamma-aminobutyric acid) is a four carbon non-protein amino acid that is widely distributed in plants, animals and microorganisms. As a metabolic product of plants and microorganisms produced by the decarboxylation of glutamic acid, GABA functions as an inhibitory neurotransmitter in the brain that directly affects the personality and the stress management. A wide range of traditional foods produced by microbial fermentation contain GABA, in which GABA is safe and eco-friendly, and also has the possibility of providing new health-benefited products enriched with GABA. Synthesis of GABA is catalyzed by glutamate decarboxylase, therefore, the optimal fermentation condition is mainly based on the biochemical properties of the enzyme. Major GABA producing microorganisms are lactic acid bacteria (LAB), which make food spoilage pathogens unable to grow and act as probiotics in the gastrointestinal tract.

The global GABA (Gamma-aminobutyric acid) market size is projected to reach US$ 50 million by 2026, from US$ 39 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

The global GABA (Gamma-aminobutyric acid) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GABA (Gamma-aminobutyric acid) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Gamma-Amino Butyric acid (GABA) is an amino acid which acts as a neurotransmitter in the central nervous system. It inhibits nerve transmission in the brain, calming nervous activity. GABA plays an important role in behavior, cognition, and the bodys response to stress. Lower-than-normal levels of GABA in the brain have been linked to schizophrenia, depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders. At present, there are two ways to produce GABA: chemical synthesis method and biological fermentation method. Among them, biological fermentation method feeding on monosodium glutamate and lactobacillus, is safer and more widely used. The price of GABA produced from monosodium glutamate and lactobacillus is relatively higher. As the limitation of application fields, the market share of chemical synthesis product decreased.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global GABA (Gamma-aminobutyric acid) market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global GABA (Gamma-aminobutyric acid) market are

Pharma Foods International

Kyowa Hakko

Sekisui Chemical

Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs

Shanghai Richen

Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech

Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech

Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology

Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical

Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical

Bloomage Freda Biopharm

Segment by Production Process

Chemical Synthesis

Biological Fermentation

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals & Health

Food & Beverage

Animal Feeds

Others

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global GABA (Gamma-aminobutyric acid) market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

