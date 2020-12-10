The Europe building vibration isolation market is expected to witness tremendous growth over the coming years. in fact, in 2019, the region was considered the second largest growth avenue for building vibration isolators owing to its rapidly emerging commercial sector. The increasing demand for green building and energy-efficient products, due to environmental concerns, would further drive the regional market over the analysis period. In addition, renovation of old buildings coupled with investments in new construction projects is slated to further augment the regional product demand.

According to a research report, the building vibration isolation market is likely to surpass a valuation of $2.5 billion by 2026.

The building vibration isolation market is projected to observe substantial growth over the coming time period owing to the increasing adoption across the commercial sector. In addition, the rapid growth of the construction sector, particularly in the Asia Pacific, would impel overall industry share through the forecast timespan.

With regards end-use, the commercial segment would account for approximately 40% of the global industry share by 2026. Vibration isolation pads or mats observe widescale applications across the commercial sector since it effectively addresses low-frequency vibrations.

North America building vibration isolation market is expected to register tremendous growth over the coming years, increasing industrial and commercial construction activities in the region are expected to push the market share. In fact, the regional market is projected to generate revenues of about $890 million by the end of 2026. The regional construction sector is observing significant growth due to the development of new industries and rapid industrialization. Moreover, the increasing use of isolators to prevent disturbance across commercial areas is expected to further drive the regional market share over the coming years.

Speaking of the Asia Pacific, the Indian construction sector was projected to grow at a rate of 5.6% over 2016-2020, as per Invest India. Additionally, the nation’s construction sector is likely to be the third-largest globally by 2025. Such lucrative opportunities are projected to drive the industry growth in APAC over the coming years. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of building vibrator isolators is expected to augment building vibration isolation market demand in the region.

The industrial sector is slated to register remunerative growth over the coming years owing to rapid industrialization across the developing nations. In addition, technological advancements fueling the development of new products is projected to augment product deployment in the industrial sector. Based on these factors, the industrial end-use segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.2% over the forthcoming timeframe.

Several building vibration isolation market players are implementing innovative growth strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches to obtain a competitive edge over other companies. Taking January 2020 for instance, the Stephens Group acquired Kinetics Noise Control, to form new firm, Catalyst Acoustics Group. This new firm would offer a platform for seismic, acoustic, noise, and vibration control companies that together offer an extensive portfolio of noise control equipment to the industry.

The competitive landscape of the global building vibration isolation market is inclusive of players such as California Dynamics Corp, VMC Group, GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd, ALPHA ACOUSTIKI Ltd, Farrat, Mason Industries Inc, Acoustics Control Engineers, VibraSystems Inc., Regupol BSW, KRAIBURG, and Getzner among others.

