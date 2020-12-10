Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market: Overview

Wireless electric vehicle is the latest technology used for charging the electric vehicles without the use of codes or plugs. The wireless receivers are installed in the electric vehicles through which the power is transmitted to the battery from power station. Wireless electric vehicle charging has several advantages over the traditional charging methods such as it is simple to use and convenient, automatic and is unaffected by rain or snow, can be used in any weather conditions. Moreover, the use of wireless electric vehicle reduces the size of the battery of electric vehicles and is capable of charging while the vehicle is in motion.

The penetration of electric vehicles are demanding more efficient charging technologies and reduction in the size of the batteries installed in electric vehicles. The wireless electric vehicle charging is the solution to address the above challenges faced by consumers and manufacturers. Thus, considering above factors the global wireless electric vehicle is expected to register a healthy growth rate over the forecast period.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample Report here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11347

Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global wireless electric vehicle charging market is primarily driven by the increasing penetration of electric vehicles across the globe and the need for efficient battery charging technologies can be attributed to the growth of global wireless electric vehicle charging market. The wireless electric charging is capable of charging the electric vehicles in short span as compared to the wired systems and eliminates the constant stop for charging during long journeys as the wireless electric vehicle charging can be used while the vehicle is in motion. One of the prominent player in the wireless vehicle electric charging market has developed mobile apps integrated with the charging system, which allows the customers to charge their electric vehicles by parking their vehicles in the company’s power station and charge electric vehicles with a click on the smartphone.

The above-mentioned trends will also contribute to the growth of global wireless electric vehicle charging market. The technological challenges such as the signaling problem and errors among others might pose as a restraint to the global wireless electric vehicle charging market.

Global Autonomous Vehicles Market: Market Segmentation

Based on power transfer technologies, the global wireless electric vehicle charging market can be segmented into:

Laser

Photoelectric

Radio Waves

Micro Waves

Inductive Coupling

Magnetic Resonance Coupling

Based on type of vehicles, the global wireless electric vehicle charging market can be segmented into:

EV’s (Electric Vehicles)

PHEV’s (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Based on type of charging, the global wireless electric vehicle charging market can be segmented into:

Stationary Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging

Dynamic Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging

Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographic regions, global wireless electric vehicle charging market is segmented into seven key market segments namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, the North America market holds the largest share of global wireless electric vehicle charging market, due to the higher penetration of electric vehicles and the subsequent increase in the number of wireless electric vehicles charging station in the region. Western Europe market for wireless electric vehicle charging market is trailing behind the North American market. The adoption of the technology in countries like Sweden, Germany is attributed to the growth of wireless electric vehicle charging market in the region. China in the Asia-Pacific market for wireless electric vehicle charging market is expected to provide lucrative opportunities with forecasted penetration of EV’s in the country by OECD. The global wireless electric vehicle charging market will register a healthy double digit CAGR by the end of forecast period.

Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global wireless electric vehicle charging market are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., EVATRAN GROUP, INC., HEVO Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., and WiTricity Corporation. among others.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/11347

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

Our unmatched research methodologies set us apart from our competitors. Here’s why:

PMR’s set of research methodologies adhere to the latest industry standards and are based on sound surveys.

We are committed to preserving the objectivity of our research.

Our analysts customize the research methodology according to the market in question in order to take into account the unique dynamics that shape the industry.

Our proprietary research methodologies are designed to accurately predict the trajectory of a particular market based on past and present data.

PMR’s typical operational model comprises elements such as distribution model, forecast of market trends, contracting and expanding technology applications, pricing and transaction model, market segmentation, and vendor business and revenue model.

Persistence Market Research’s proactive approach identifies early innovation opportunities for clients in the global automotive sector. Our insights on next-generation automotive technologies such as connected cars, automotive emissions control, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), autonomous cars, electric and hybrid vehicles, and augmented reality dashboards ensure clients stay at the forefront of innovation.

Our competencies go beyond regular market research to deliver tailored solutions in an industry marked with increasing environment regulations, evolving consumer preferences, and a shifting landscape of emerging markets. We pride ourselves in helping our clients maximize their profits and minimize their risks. Actionable Insights & Transformational Strategies that Help you Make Informed Decisions.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

There has been a growing trend toward consolidation in the automotive sector, with the output of motor vehicles resting mainly in the hands of a few large companies and smaller independent manufacturers gradually.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/11347

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

ABOUT US:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

For Further Information about Automotive Market – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/category/automotive-and-transportation.asp

CONTACT:

Persistence Market Research

305 Broadway

7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007, United States,

USA – Canada Toll Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com