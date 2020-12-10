Businesses across different industries are striving not only to reopen but also to grow. Business leaders are leveraging the rescue packages from the government to restructure themselves with digital conversions and agile organizational structures. They are taking swift actions to get ready for greater resilience and better productivity in a future where the usual business does not exist. The industry leaders are investing in future technologies to automate facilities and physical processes to comply with social distancing norms.

The industrial sector is transforming towards centralized and automated non-core tasks. The businesses are evaluating and re-aligning service capabilities and network models to adapt with the new normal. To overcome the impact of disrupted supply chain models, the businesses are creating transparent system with help of big data, connected ecosystem and intelligent system. Besides all the organizational level changes, the market players in industrial sector are increasing work safety precautions to fall in line with the social-distancing norms issued by the government.

Autonomous mobile robots are robots designed for specific behavior and tasks and are designed to work in unpredictable environments. The principle activities of autonomous mobile robots include mapping, navigation, localization, perception, and locomotion. Robots are widely used for transportation, inspection, and surveillance activities among others. Autonomous mobile robots also play economic role in entertainment industry, military service, mining and metals, electronics and electrical sector, oil and gas, automotives, buildings and medical sector among others. Developing of mobile robots is continuously gaining importance.

Growing applications in industrial and technical sector are the major drivers of autonomous mobile robotics market. Low cost computing, advancement in sensors used for navigation and rising dependence on unmanned or military vehicles are the key factors contributing to the growth of autonomous mobile robotics market.

Autonomous mobile robots are still in nascent stage. Hence, autonomous mobile robotics market holds only fractional part of its potential market value. The major challenge lies in moving mobile robots from experimental practice to precise science. However, with technological advances, government funds, availability of sound platforms and growing application areas in future is expected to provide major opportunity for autonomous mobile robotics market.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. The key players of autonomous mobile robotics market include

Honeywell Aerospace

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

Cobham Plc

Cassidian

BAE Systems Plc

AAI Corporation

Vecna Technologies

Kiva Systems LLC

Bluebotics SA

