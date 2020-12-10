Clear Aligners Market: Introduction

Clear aligners are invisible and modern methods of correcting moderate and mild orthodontic problems. It is a solution for patients who are seeking a more discreet orthodontic treatment than conventional braces. Orthodontic treatment using clear aligners is faster than traditional braces.

Key Drivers and Opportunities of Global Clear Aligners Market

Rise in prevalence of dental diseases is projected to boost the growth of the global clear aligners market. According to the FDI World Dental Federation, an estimated 3.9 billion people across the world are affected by oral diseases and 15% to 20% of middle-aged adults have periodontal (gum) disease.

Moreover, rise in demand for clear aligners owing to surge in number of people with orthodontic diseases fuels the growth of the global market. Unhealthy diet (particularly one rich in sugar), poor oral hygiene, tobacco use, and harmful alcohol use are the factors leading to increase in risk factors for oral disease.

Growth of the global clear aligners market can be also attributed to strategic investments by key players. For instance, in March 2020, Align Technology, Inc. acquired Global Holdings GmbH (exocad). This acquisition enabled the company to strengthen its Align digital platform, which delivers innovative tools and features for diagnostic, restorative, implant, and orthodontic workflows.

Adoption of technologically advanced products is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the global market. Key players operating in the market are engaged in research & development in order to develop advanced new products. For instance, in February 2020, DenMat Holdings, LLC announced that it had entered into the clear aligners market after receiving FDA 510k for its new system in December of 2019. In October 2019, Align Technology, Inc. launched Invisalign to empower doctors with new tools and technology to better serve the rapidly expanding market for clear aligner treatment owing to rise in consumer demand for clear aligners.

However, lack of knowledge about certain types of dental health care needs is expected to hamper the growth of the global clear aligners market. Moreover, high cost of the treatment restrains the global market. For instance, in the U.S., approximately US$ 110 Bn are spent on oral health each year.

Government initiatives to develop health care infrastructure in developing countries and rise in prevalence of oral diseases in emerging countries present lucrative opportunities in the global clear aligner market

North America to Capture Major Share of Global Clear Aligners Market

North America is projected to account for major share of the global clear aligners market due to presence of key players, early adoption of technologically advanced products, and high awareness among the population

The clear aligners market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to increase in awareness and rise in prevalence of orthodontic diseases. An article published in the Global Health Journal stated that prevalence of caries in China was above 50% in all age groups.

Key Players Operating in Global Clear Aligners Market

The global clear aligners market is highly consolidated due to the presence small number of key players. Demand for clear aligner products has increased in emerging as well as developed markets owing to rise in prevalence of orthodontic diseases. Growth strategies adopted by leading players are likely to drive the global market. For instance, January 2020, Bellevue Orthodontics launched same-day clear aligners using 3D printing.

Major players operating in the global clear aligners market are:

3M

V Clear Aligners

Align Technology, Inc.

Ormco Corporation

SCHEU DENTAL GmbH

Henry Schein Orthodontics

DynaFlex

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

Global Clear Aligners Market: Research Scope

Global Clear Aligners Market, by Material

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)

Others

Global Clear Aligners Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Global Clear Aligners Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



