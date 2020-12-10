Global Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market: Overview

According to a new report pertaining to the global digital transformation of maritime freight market published by Transparency Market Research, the global digital transformation of maritime freight market is projected to reach a value of ~US$ 38.4 Bn by 2027. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~10% from 2019 to 2027. Growth of the market can be attributed to increased importance and dependency on IT & digitization within the shipping industry. Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly in the digital transformation of maritime freight market, at a ~11% CAGR. In terms of share, the digital transformation of maritime freight market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. In the digital transformation of maritime freight market, the software solution segment was valued at ~US$ 15.3 Bn in 2017.

Increased Importance and Dependency on IT & Digitization within the Shipping Industry

IT and digital transformation of the maritime freight industry has optimized operations and boosted the business of companies. It enables the market to move forward with a structured vision by the integration of business potential with networking. Carriers are installing IT systems in the digital transformation of maritime freight, to gradually enhance their business and sustain in this digitally-competitive world.

The digital transformation of maritime freight has drastically improved the efficiencies of marine freight companies by enabling the integration of artificial intelligence technologies, blockchain, Internet of Things, and robotics with shipping models. These technologies help marine freight companies in long-term traffic forecasts and intelligent coordination models.

Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market: Segmentation

The global digital transformation of maritime freight market has been segmented in terms of software solution, service, deployment, end user, and region.

Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market by Software Solution

Booking

Vessel Scheduling

Loading/ Unloading

Delivery

Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market by Service

Consulting & Training

Implementation & Integration

Operation & Maintenance

Managed Services

Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market by Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premise

Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market by End User

Ports & Terminals

Maritime Freight Forwarders

Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global digital transformation of maritime freight market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the digital transformation of maritime freight market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to see increasing growth in the digital transformation of maritime freight market, with China and India being the major markets in the region. The digital transformation of maritime freight markets in the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America are also expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global digital transformation of maritime freight market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of the major countries that hold growth opportunities or account for a significant share has also been included as part of the geographic analysis of the digital transformation of maritime freight market.

Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes the profiles of leading companies operating in the global digital transformation of maritime freight market. Key players profiled in the digital transformation of maritime freight market report include IBM Corporation, Oracle, SP SE, Syntel Inc., Hexaware Technologies, ABB Ltd., Tech Mahindra Limited, Kintetsu World Express, Inc, Advantech Co., Ltd., Mindtree Ltd., DigiLogistics Technology Ltd., Partner Tech Corp , 3GTMS, Inc., 4flow AG, and Logistic Solutions, Inc.

