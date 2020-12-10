Tri State Observer

Messaging Security Market Opportunities, Top Manufacture, Industry Insights, Global Analysis, Growth, share, Size, Geographical Overview and outlook by 2026

Messaging Security Market: Introduction

Messaging security is a solution that provides protection against malware, viruses, phishing, and advanced spam. Messaging security helps to secure the authenticity and confidentiality of an organization’s or an individual’s communication methods. The messaging security market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 13% from 2019 to 2027, reaching a market size of ~US$ 8 Bn by 2027 up from ~US$ 3 Bn in 2019. In 2020, the market growth is expected to be low, due to the spread of the coronavirus infection globally.

Increasing Adoption of Messaging Applications as Cost-effective Communication Platform

Rising demand for cost-effective communication solutions from enterprises is projected to generate demand for highly advanced communication systems. Solution providers are offering secured messaging platforms to enterprises so as to help them maintain confidentiality of the enterprise communication data. Solution providers are offering a message-encrypted platform that provides security to commercial text messages, emails, and other messaging sources. These service providers are managing security and offering communication services at low prices. Subscription charges for messaging platforms are lower than other communication platforms. Increasing demand for email communication and Chatbot communication on a website or commercial application fuels the demand for messaging security.

Messaging Security Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the major players in the global messaging security market are AO Kaspersky Lab, Barracuda Networks, Inc., Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Inc., Clearswift, Forcepoint, McAfee, LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Mimecast Services limited, Proofpoint, Inc., Quick Heal Technologies Limited, Retarus System, Sophos Ltd., and Trend Micro Incorporated.

Global Messaging Security Market: Segmentation

Messaging Security Market, by Message System Type

  • Email
  • SMS (Short Message Service)
  • IRC (Internet Relay Chat)
  • UseNet

Messaging Security Market, by System Deployment

  • On-premises
  • SaaS/Cloud
  • Hybrid

Messaging Security Market, by Security Type

  • Personal Message Security
  • Enterprise Message Security
    • Small & Medium Enterprise
    • Large Enterprise

Messaging Security Market, by Application

  • Data Loss Prevention
  • Spam Protection
  • Message Filter
  • Malware Protection

Messaging Security Market, by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South America

