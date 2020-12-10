Private LTE & 5G Network Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global private LTE & 5G network market. In terms of revenue, the global private LTE & 5G network market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~49% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global private LTE & 5G network market.

Huge industrial demand for high speed data connectivity, lower latency across developed as well as developing countries across the globe, increased proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices, and rapid technological advancements in the field of sensors and semiconductors are expected to fuel the growth of the private LTE & 5G network market.

Private LTE & 5G Network Market: Dynamics

The introduction of 5G technologies is expected to boost the private LTE & 5G network market during the forecast period. According to GSMA, 5G connections are likely to reach 1.8 billion by 2025. Following are the companies building the value chain of 5G networking and can help in pioneering the private LTE & 5G network market: OEMs for edge computing and data centers such as Huawei Technologies, Dell EMC, Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Lenovo, and Pure Storage. Suppliers of edge compute components and datacenters – Broadcom, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, Samsung Electronics, and Xilinx. Providers of network transformation include Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Intel, National Instruments, Samsung Electronics, and ZTE Corporation. Suppliers of IP and modems include Ericsson, Nokia, Intel, Huawei, Qualcomm, and Samsung Electronics.

Governments across major countries such as the U.S., Japan, Germany, China, and India are active in introducing 5G spectrum to ensure efficient networking solutions and are thus, expected to boost the private LTE & 5G network market during the forecast period. Furthermore, with progress in adoption of IoT, a large number of devices would be connected, pushing for higher bandwidths networks- a strong proposition for private LTE & 5G network. Thus, a private LTE & 5G network is an important pillar for the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, simultaneously addressing security related concerns.

Enterprises across the U.S., China, and Japan are already working toward developing a dedicated network and are collaborating with various telecom providers to deploy private LTE & 5G network infrastructure. Hence, increase in government investments for deployment of 5G is expected to propel the private LTE & 5G network market during the forecast period.

Private LTE & 5G Network Market: Prominent Regions

North America is anticipated to dominate the private LTE & 5G network market during the forecast period. In North America, the U.S. market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR, owing to Citizens Broadband Radio Systems (CBRS). Private LTE is an attractive option for new business and industry verticals. Enterprises and industry verticals are adopting private LTE as it can provide reliable connectivity and seamless mobility for general wireless communication and industrial IoT applications. According to GSMA Intelligence, the penetration of 5G connections in North America is expected to reach 48% of the total connections by the end of 2025. The private LTE & 5G network market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The market in Middle East & Africa and South America is also projected to expand moderately over the forecast period.

Private LTE & 5G Network Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global private LTE & 5G network market are ADVA Optical Networking SE, AMBRA Spectrums, AT&T, Inc., Blue Wireless Pte. Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, ETELM, Ericsson AB, Fujitsu Ltd., Future Technologies LLC, HCL Technologies Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, ip.access, Mavenir Systems, MECSware GmbH, NEC Corporation, NetNumber Inc., Nokia Networks, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Quortus Limited, Redline Communications, Ruckus Networks, Samsung Group, Sercomm Corporation, SpiderCloud Wireless, Squire Technologies, Tecore, Inc., ThinkSmallCell Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Vertel, and ZTE Corporation.

Global Private LTE & 5G Network Market: Segmentation

Private LTE & 5G Network Market, by Type

Private LTE Infrastructure Device

5G Infrastructure Device



Private LTE & 5G Network Market, by Application

Real-time Surveillance

Operations Visibility & Optimization

Authentication & Access Control

Worker Safety Monitoring

Remote Diagnostics & Predictive Maintenance

Asset Management

Private LTE & 5G Network Market, by Vertical

Industrial Manufacturing Discrete Manufacturing Process Industries

Utilities & Electrical Power Power Generation Power Transmission & Distribution Water Utilities

Public Venues Transport Venues Military Bases Maritime Ports

Healthcare

Supply Chain

Natural Resources Mining Oil & Gas



Private LTE & 5G Network Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Netherlands Finland Austria Switzerland Estonia Sweden Norway Russia Belgium Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Indonesia South Korea Singapore Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



