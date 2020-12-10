Global biodefense market is poised to gain massive momentum over projected timeframe of 2018 to 2024. This can be credited to increased application of bio-agents along with growing importance of biosecurity around the world. This is majorly due to increasing bioterrorism and need for early development of medical countermeasures against chemical threats. In this case, it can be stated that rising threats of exposure to radiation, infectious diseases, chemicals and lethal pathogens like avian influenza would potentially impel the demand for biodefense measures.

With regards to vaccine type, anthrax segment will observe commendable growth over the foreseeable future on account of increasing research activities for developing enhanced solution for inhalational anthrax and assessment of therapeutics and vaccines. Citing an instance, in 2016, Altimmune Inc. received a five-year federal contract from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)of worth USD 120.2 million for developing its nasal spray anthrax vaccine.

The revenue from anthrax biodefense market is anticipated to surge through 2024 owing to developing activities in inhalational anthrax animal models, with an effective assessment of vaccines and therapeutics in rabbits. Anthrax can be considered as one of the deadly diseases caused by bacteria mainly affecting livestock and wildlife.

Based on geographical distribution, U.K. held the largest biodefense market share owing to incrementing defensive measures against biological agents in affected humans, areas, or surroundings. The U.S. biodefense industry is expected to attain a higher expansion rate in the next few years. The growth can be attributed to intelligence assessments, preparations, planning, responses, emerging threat characterizations, and bio-forensic analysis provided by NBACC facilities.

Major industry players operating in biodefense market such as Cleveland BioLabs, Bavarian-Nordic, Emergent Biosolutions, SIGA Technologies, Xoma and PharmaAthene are emphasizing on increasing research activities in order to develop new and improved bio-safety solutions and cater to consumer demand effectively.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Biodefense Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Vaccines

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Anthrax

4.2.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Smallpox

4.2.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.2.4. Botulism

4.2.4.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.2.5. Others

4.2.5.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.3. Biothreat detection devices

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Samplers

4.3.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.3.3. Detectors/triggering devices

4.3.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.3.4. Identifiers

4.3.4.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.3.5. Assays and reagents

4.3.5.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

