Holographic imaging market trends will be positively driven by increased awareness across medical education in the coming years. Several government initiatives in developed economies have been introduced to support research processes in orthopedic and cardiovascular disorders. Holographic displays are 3D image displays which depend on a coherent light virtual projection of items in real space, enabling people to see around objects with a different perspective. They provide a more comfortable and naturalistic viewing experience to viewers.

Technical innovations and integrations along with newly launched imaging systems with high efficiency will augment the demand for holographic imaging components. As per reports, global holographic imaging market size is expected to gross more than USD 2.5 billion by 2024 in terms of annual valuation. Explained below are some trends anticipated to bolster the industry outlook over the next few years.

The holographic display segment recorded over USD 201.5 million in yearly revenues in 2017 and is predicted to rise through 2024 owing to technological progressions and enhancements in this segment. Holographic displays are mainly 3D displays depending on coherent light to virtually project objects in real space. They also offer varied perspectives for viewers to look around objects rendering a naturalistic and comfortable viewing experience regardless of the details associated with the stereo 3D display.

Based on applications, the biomedical research segment holographic imaging industry is likely to strike a CAGR of 35.3% in the next few years. The growth can be credited to the deployment of different holography techniques in biomedical research institutes to provide digital holograms of DNA, cells, and entire organs which can be printed as a holograph for a wide range of 3D analysis applications.

The U.S. holographic imaging market is estimated to record 32.6% CAGR by 2024 based on robust biomedical research conducted using holographic image technology and increasing technology use across research laboratories.

Key industry participants are developing new holographic imaging technologies and are working towards partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their market position and product portfolio. For instance, Phase Holographic Imaging, partnered with the University of California, San Francisco (USCF) for accelerating research processes in skin cancer deploying holographic imaging cytometry technology.

