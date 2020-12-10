Body Fat Measurement Market from Dual energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) segment to achieve more than 8.6% CAGR in the coming years. These systems are safe, reliable to use, and place less burden on patients. Additionally, multifactorial advantages such as determination of bone mineral densities (BMD), fat, and lean tissue masses of the body, associated with DEXA can be accounted for the device adoption.

Owing to a surge in the number of people affected by obesity-associated diseases and inclining access of people to clinical facilities, the annual revenues from clinics is expected to surpass over $202.6 million up to 2024. Replacement of BMI technique with more accurate fat measuring equipment in multiple amenities will positively drive body fat measurement industry trends through this segment.

Based on products, body fat skinfold calipers accumulated nearly 25% of body fat measurement market share in 2017 and are pegged to grow in demand through 2024 due to better awareness and major adoption in price-sensitive markets, owing to their affordability and easy availability.

Rising disposable income, surge in obese population and an increase in number of health conscious people have stimulated the business outlook of body fat measurement providers in the U.S. In 2017, the U.S. held for 36% of the global body fat measurement market share. Technological advancements have supported the development of advancement body fat measuring systems in the region that provide precise and accurate results.

The U.S. body fat measurement industry recorded more than 36% of global annual revenues in the year 2018. An increase in technological progressions for quicker and accurate results along with bolstering obese population with their growing disposable income will stimulate the adoption of the components in this region.

Currently, companies such as COSMED, Tanita Corporation, GE Healthcare, AccuFitness, Omron Healthcare and Hologic are the major contenders in the global body fat measurement market. These firms are focusing on improving their market position through different business strategies such as new product launches, technological advancements, collaborations and geographical expansions.

